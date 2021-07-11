The fastest economic recovery is expected after the second wave of Covid-19, says the CII survey





India’s economy is expected to see a faster recovery from the impact of the second wave of the pandemic as the blockages caused by the coronavirus in the country were created primarily to restrict social gatherings and did not affect economic activities much, as shown by a Confederate poll of Indian industry (CII). CII conducted surveys with the country’s 119 top CEOs. About 59 percent of CEOs surveyed expect sales recovery for their firms to be better than in the first wave, while 46 percent expressed a similar trend for their respective industry sectors. says CII. CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said the second deadly wave did not affect much of economic activity as the blockades were designed primarily to limit social gathering and this has helped limit the impact of the second wave on economic growth when compared to the wave of first. READ ALSO: Why Modi needs to operate in the economy now Vaccination holds the key to mitigating the impact of the second wave of the pandemic on economic activities and increasing consumer sentiment. Encouragingly, Indian businesses are making joint efforts to vaccinate their employees, as reflected in the survey results which reveal that 55 per cent of the employees of the surveyed firms have been vaccinated with at least the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Assessing consumer demand for their sectors, 49 percent of CEOs surveyed expect consumer demand to be better in the first half of 2021-22 compared to the same period in 2019-2020. Similarly, 72 percent of CEOs expect private investment to be better in the first half of the current fiscal year when compared to the same period in 2019-2020. READ ALSO: Why real estate revival is linked to economic recovery Up to 62 percent of corporate leaders confirmed that their firm was forced to resume operations during the second wave. Due to the escalation of operations backlog, the negative impact on firms profitability parameters is also evident. The survey results show that 44 per cent and 39 per cent of CEOs expect their revenue loss and net profit growth respectively to be more than 10 per cent in the first half of the current fiscal year compared to the same period in 2019- 20 The good news, which received further confirmation from the survey results, is that external demand has remained supportive, with 81 per cent of respondents expecting the second wave in India not to have a negative impact on exports for their sector in the first half of the current year than the comparable period in 2019-20, says CG DG Chandrajit Banerjee. READ ALSO: India’s economic recovery to be slower as banks become cautious Strong external demand has been supported by large-scale global stimulus and the rapid pace of vaccination coverage in major global economies. In addition to a favorable external environment, some encouraging news is also coming from the employment scenario. Localized control measures during the second wave had a limited impact on the complete stagnation of economic activities, favorably anticipating the employment situation. Not surprisingly, an 83 percent of CEOs surveyed predict either an increase in employment or maintenance of the status quo on the employment front. SEE: Can Team Modi regulate the economy and manage Covid?

