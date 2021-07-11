The Maharashtra board will declare the 10th result of the SSC class this week





Maharashtra SSC score this week New Delhi: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) will announce Grade 10, or SSC score, by July 15th. The 10th date of Maharashtra was confirmed by the Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad. While exams were canceled due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, Grade 10 scores will be calculated based on the student’s score on Grade 9 exams and Grade 10 internal assessments. Recommended:View the best Courses after the standard 10 – Click here to download the free e-book. Click here According to the Maharashtra 10th grade board evaluation criteria, students will be graded based on their performance in grade 9 and grade 10. Out of 100 total grades, 50 points will be from grade 9 performance. Thirty points will be come from one-year internal grades of grade 10 and 20 points will be for practical or homework assignments.







Students who have previously cleared the elementary and intermediate drawing exams will be eligible for additional grades in the SSC scores, according to existing state board policies. Students who qualified for the primary exam but could not appear in the intermediate exam will be given additional grades based on the primary exam grades. Students can check their 10th score in Maharashtra from any of the following sites: mahresult.nic.in.

maharashtraeducation.com Last year, the SSC results were announced on July 29 and the HSC on July 16. In grade 10, 95.30 percent of students were qualified The Maharashtra Board has announced that Grade 10 students may take the Common Entry Test (CET) for admission to Grade 11, or junior first year colleges. CET, though optional, will ensure uniformity and comparability in the admissions process and will also ensure fair play for students on all boards, said School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

