Part of Delar’s Sadar Bazar was closed for 3 days
NEW DELHI : The Delhi government closed on Sunday until July 13 a part of Sadar Bazar, from Bara Tooti Chowk on Qutub Road, in violation of Covid-19 protocols in the market area.
The Central District Magistrate (DM) said in an official order that shoppers, street vendors and people were not found following the appropriate behavior for Covid on Saturday.
This could cause “super coronavirus spread,” the official noted.
“Due to the big steps, the market association and buyers were not able to secure the Covid protocols on 10-07-2021 in the aforementioned market. The Covid protocol instructions and guidelines are being challenged in the above market of Sadar Bazar, Delhi, which can cause super coronavirus spread, “DM said in the order.
Taking “immediate and strict action to limit the spread of the virus”, the market area will remain closed until 10pm on July 13, according to the order.
The market area from Bara Tooti Chowk to Qutub Road, Sadar Bazar, Delhi, is limited to open with effect from 10:00 a.m. July 10, 2021 to July 13, 2021, 10:00 p.m., or further orders, whichever is more early, “she said.
The restrictions will not apply to stores that deal with essential goods and provide essential services, the order said.
The administration has asked traders to submit an action plan within three days to ensure and adopt the proper Covid-19 behavior.
“In case any seller finds that he violates this order or any act that may spread Covid-19, the necessary action under the law will be taken against him / her according to Article 51 to 60 of the Law on Disaster Management, 2005, Article 188 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and other relevant applicable Acts, “the order said.
Section 188 deals with the punishment for disobeying an order duly announced by a public servant.
Delhi was under blockade from April 19 to May 30 during the second wave of the Covid pandemic.
Restrictions are being eased in one phase and markets were allowed to open from June 7th.
Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar market, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and parts of Sadar Bazar and Karol Bagh were among those closed in recent weeks by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for violating COVID-19 norms.
This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text. Only the title has been changed.
