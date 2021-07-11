Talika Mubarak and Mawlana Hazar Imam, 11 July 2021





July 9, 2021 My dear spiritual children, On the occasion of Imamate Day, July 11, 2021, I send my warmest and dearest native blessings to all my beloved spiritual children around the world. I give my most beloved blessings to the souls of all my spiritual souls and pray that their souls rest in eternal peace. The success of a range of vaccines in providing substantial protection against Coronavirus is more encouraging, and my Jamats around the world should not show hesitation in vaccinating as soon as that opportunity becomes available to health authorities. However, my spiritual children must also remember that full vaccination does not reduce the need for constant personal care and vigilance in the face of the unexpected threats that new variants of the virus will continue to pose. It is a matter of happiness that the reopening of Jamatkhana in many parts of the world has been made possible, but it is my wish that, by attending Jamatkhana – as indeed in all other times – my Jamat should act responsibly in accordance with all health and safety measures as recommended by our health authorities and institutions. The last two events with special happiness for me as the Imam of the time are the awarding of the Aga Khan University Charter by the Kenyan government and the first meeting of the University of Central Asia, which was established through an Imamate Ismaili treaty with the governments of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. I hope that my Jamat will share in my happiness and that, together, we will continue to make good progress in developing new institutions and programs for excellence in higher education and research. My Jamas will be aware of the innovative work undertaken by Aga Khan University in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. These efforts, together with those of all other Imamate and Jamat institutions around the world, are worthy of the highest admiration and I convey my special loving blessings to all my spiritual children who, in the capacity of health care professionals or volunteers, continue to spare no effort in providing treatment, care and support for my Jamats. On this happy occasion of Imamate Day, I send my dearest blessings to all the spiritual children who have presented services and sent messages of congratulations. I send my most beloved blessings for your love for your spiritual well-being, the success of this world, good health, happiness, strength of faith and unity in the Congregation. I also give my special blessings of love for muskil-asan and for the safety and security of my Jamats. You are all constantly in my heart, in my thoughts, and in my prayers. Yours lovingly, Aga Khan

