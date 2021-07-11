Pope Francis Conducts Sunday Prayer a week after surgery





ROME Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing colon surgery last week, greeting worshipers from a balcony at Gemelli Hospital in Rome. Dear brothers and sisters: Buongiorno, said the Pope, smiling and waving to the lovers who had gathered in the spacious courtyard in front of the main entrance of the hospitals. The crowd a mix of Romans, tourists, nuns, priests, medical students and hospital staff applauded and responded. They also cheered loudly and shouted, Viva il Papa, or, Long live the Pope. After thanking believers for their prayers during recovery, Francis, 84, praised the Italys national health service. In these days of hospitalization, I have proven once again how important good health care is for everyone, as it is in Italy and elsewhere, he said. This precious benefit should not be lost. Must be held.

Francis seemed to be in a good mood, though his voice seemed weak at times. But for the first time since the papal surgery last Sunday, the Vatican did not release a medical update at noon. Hundreds took courage from Sunday’s heat to greet Francis in person, and doctors and other medical staff dispersed crowds of bottled water. He looks in good condition, said Monica Frinci, a postal worker in Rome, who said she was very touched to see the pope. I mean he was calm, she added.

Gianna Guastafierro, from Boscoreale, near Pompeii, said she could have seen Angelus on TV, but it was important to come.

I’m sure hell will heal quickly, she said, breaking her voice. He is supported by the prayers of the whole world. The Pope normally directs the Angelus prayer and blessing Sunday through a window in the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter’s Square. Peters in Vatican City. However, this routine changed during the pandemic and for weeks, when Italy was under blockade, he instead broadcast the prayer live from a Vatican library. The announcement last Sunday of the popes’ surprise hospital about what the Vatican said a colon operation was planned, sowed perhaps unnecessary alarm. Francis has had half of his colon removed and is recovering on the 10th floor of Gemelli Hospital, part of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, which became globally recognized after Pope John Paul II was admitted after being shot in 1981. Laying in Gemelli on several occasions, John Paul more than once led the Angelus prayer from his room on the 10th floor, the same one now used by Francis, and he would greet people in the courtyard by a window when to have the opportunity.

A large statue of John Paul was installed in that courtyard in 2009 and on Sunday, it provided a picturesque backdrop for a choir of young French female students, accompanied by Dominican nuns, who serenaded Francis. Importers It is important for our pastor to know that his children are with him, said Rev. Fr. Massimiliano Maria Spezia, a Roman priest who went to the hospital to pray with the parrot.

On Sunday, Francis also expressed his appreciation and encouragement to the staff of Gemelli and other hospitals. They work so hard, he said. He called on believers to pray for all who are sick. Introducing some friends standing next to him on the balcony, some children who are patients of the oncology department in hospitals, the Pope said: Why children suffer is a question that touches the heart. Accompany them with prayer and pray for all those who are sick, he added, especially for those in the most difficult conditions. Let no one be left alone. After the Vatican said last week that Francis had wanted to express his paternal closeness to the young hospital patients of the oncology and neurosurgery departments, the children responded with a hand-drawn card, wishing the pope a speedy recovery. Even if we can not see you, we send you a big hug, they wrote on the card posted on hospitals website. After holding the Angelus prayer, Francis said that last week, his prayers were aimed at Haiti, recognizing the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Mose and the wounding of his wife, Martine Mose. Expressing his closeness to the Haitian people, Francis said he had joined the call of the Haitian bishops to lay down their arms, to choose life, to choose to live together fraternally in the interest of all and in the interest of Haiti. Sunday was dedicated to sailors and those who make a living from the sea. Francesco called on everyone to take care of the health of the seas without plastic at sea! he said, to applause.

And he wished everyone a Happy Sunday and asked those present to pray for him. Enjoy your lunch, he said, smiling and shaking. Arrivederci. Long live the Pope! cheering crowd.

