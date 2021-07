Assam to use drones to hold files for Covid violators | Guwahati News

GUWAHATI: For the first time since the Covid-19 bombing in Assam, the state government will use drones to hold files for those challenging instructions in areas where cases are on the rise.

Amid fears the pandemic could extend beyond 2021 and the threat of a third wave emerging, Prime Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday urged district authorities and police to conduct drone monitoring to identify places where people are coming in numbers. large, violating the Limits of the Covids.

In a virtually conducted review meeting with nine district authorities, Sarma instructed them to move widely across districts to ensure strict implementation of Covid protocols and sectoral segregation of responsibility to judges to monitor violations.

An undercover source told TOI that for the first time, drone technology will be used to closely monitor the Covid situation in the state. People, especially in rural areas and tea gardens, have been found to be breaking Covid rules even during curfew hours. Onus is under commissioners to select the pockets where the drones will be used, the source added.

Further, officials were instructed to undertake day-round monitoring of district boundaries and roads to stop unnecessary movement, in addition to intensifying vaccination in districts. Here, officials said, drone technology could play a vital role in monitoring. Despite an inter-regional ban, people are seen traveling from one district to another with ease, even on highways.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister conducted a comprehensive review of the Covid-19 situation in nine districts of Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup (Metropolitan), Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Sivasagar reporting high levels of positivity.

In the virtual meeting attended by Sarmas chief secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, health department chief secretary Anurag Goel, Mission Director (NHM Assam) Lakshmanan S and other senior officers, the prime minister expressed concern about some people violating the prohibition guidelines, which he said caused the virus to spread further. He urged district collectors to identify collection points in urban areas, villages and tea gardens and to strictly enforce curfews in those areas.

He further instructed senior officers to visit the villages where the gathering was taking place and the markets and persuade them to come out and ensure that shops are closed in the locality in case the district is under full control.

He said district officers, with the help of gaon buras, would sensitize people in villages to refrain from organizing family functions and social gatherings attended by a significant number of people and could lead to further spread of the virus.

