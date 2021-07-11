The Sultan of Oman visits Saudi Arabia on his first trip abroad





DUBAI (Reuters) – Oman Sultan visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday on his first official trip abroad since taking power last year, with talks expected to focus on the war in Yemen and economic and investment co-operation as Muscat seeks to support finances. her. File: Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said delivers a speech after being sworn in before the royal family council in Muscat, Oman January 11, 2020. REUTERS / Sultan Al Hasani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, whose country has joined the United Nations-led effort to secure a peace deal in Yemen, arrived in the Red Sea city of NEOM for a two-day visit. He was greeted by Saudi King Salman – in what the Saudi-owned media said was the 85-year-old monarch’s first face-to-face meeting since the start of the coronavirus pandemic – and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The sultan recently faced his biggest challenge with anti-unemployment demonstrations in the debt-ridden country, which is pursuing sweeping reforms and austerity measures. During the visit Saudi Arabia and Oman signed a document to establish a joint coordination council to oversee several agreements. Oman’s foreign minister, Badr al-Busaidi, told Saudi-owned newspaper Asharq Alawsat on Saturday that the opening of a new delayed road connecting the two Gulf countries would facilitate logistics and other infrastructure projects. Since the fall in oil prices in 2014, Oman’s debt-to-GDP ratio has jumped from about 15% in 2015 to 80% last year, as its plans to diversify off-oil revenues and cut spending for its bloated public sector have made slow progress. Oman is among the financially weakest among Gulf oil producers, but has long played the role of facilitator in efforts to resolve regional conflicts due to its neutral foreign policy. The Sultanate, which shares borders with Yemen, has intensified diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a ceasefire between the Iran-linked Houthi movement and the Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting the group for more than six years. The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis overthrew the internationally recognized government from the capital, Sanaa. The war has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis and brought the country to the brink of starvation. Written by Lisa Barrington Edited by David Goodman and Frances Kerry

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/oman-saudi/update-2-omans-sultan-visits-saudi-arabia-on-first-overseas-trip-idUSL1N2ON091 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos