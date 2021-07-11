The British Army identifies serious failures in reports of soldiers’ deaths Military





According to reports, the British military has identified serious failures in dealing with the death of a soldier whose body remained undetected at a base for three weeks. L / Cpl Bernard Mongan, who had made harassment allegations and allegedly attempted suicide in 2016, was discovered at his barracks in Catterick, North Yorkshire, on January 23 last year. The 33-year-old Royal Signalman had been missing for three weeks without anyone noticing. Army service investigation report on his death, which has not yet been published but has been seen by the BBC, found that the delay in discovering the fate of the Mongans was unacceptable and deeply unfortunate. The report added that failures in proper personnel management led to delays in the discovery of L / Cpl Mongan, the BBC said. Mongans complaints of harassment and concerns about his well-being were not properly investigated or passed, the investigation is said to have been found. The panel that conducted the investigation concluded that its report makes for clear reading. Mongan, a father of three who had served in Iraq, spent the Christmas holidays in his room at the Catterick barracks but was due to begin a reunion with the 77th Army Brigade in Berkshire on January 7, 2020. Service officers in Catterick were told to contact those who had remained in the barracks during the Christmas period to make sure they were safe and well, but the investigation revealed that the plan had not been communicated and implemented effectively enough, the BBC reported. . Mongan had complained before his death he was being harassed. He had kept a record of his perceived ill-treatment. The investigative panel found that the allegations had not been properly investigated. Mongan was also the victim of a serious attack on Catterick in November 2018 which was being investigated by the Royal Military Police. Support for the victim was not effective, the report said. There were also concerns about the well-being and medicine surrounding the soldier that were not properly recorded or broadcast. Wastë reported in 2016 that he had made an effort for his life. This was addressed at the time, but the information was not forwarded. In a statement to the BBC, Brig.D. The delay in discovering that he was dead was unacceptable and deeply unfortunate. We are really sorry that such a situation should have been created. He said the well-being of members of the armed forces was critical. In this case, we did not meet the standard that our armed forces and their families have a right to expect, and we apologize for that. We will implement all recommendations in the service investigation to ensure that an incident like this does not happen again, he said.

