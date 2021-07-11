Congress demands resignation of Karnataka CM for ‘corruption’ on Pollution Control Board





Congress on Sunday demanded the resignation of Karnataka Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa over allegations made by former Chairman of the State Pollution Control Board Dr M Sudheendra Rao. Congress leaders Dinesh Gundu Rao and Gourav Vallabh at a joint news conference in Delhi claimed that many bribery allegations have surfaced against the prime minister and members of his family. The allegations came after a local Kannada TV channel interviewed the former chairman of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Dr M Sudheendra Rao, where he claimed he had been asked to cut Rs 16 billion for his appointment and that he was harassed by KM relatives for money. Congress leaders also released alleged video conversations of former KSPCB Chairman M Sudheendra Rao, who was appointed by CM Yediyurappa in December 2019 and removed within three months. Former head of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “Mr. Sudheendra Rao says that the agreement for his appointment on December 30, 2019, was reached for the payment of 16 Cro Rs. This means, he would receive the chairmanship of the board if he gave this amount to the family of CM Yediyurappa. “ Former PCB chairman Karnataka, Mr Sudheendra Rao says the deal for his appointment on 30 December 2019 was stuck for a payment of Rs.16 crore. That is to say, he would take over the chairmanship of the board if he gave this amount to the family of CM Yediyurappa .: Shri @dineshgrao pic.twitter.com/kGUaZmR60Q Congress (@INCIndia) July 11, 2021 “This was done through a person named Mr. Mariswamy. He is a close relative of the prime minister and is the current president Zilla Panchayat of Bangalore Urban District. After this agreement was reached and the money was transferred, he also mentioned how between January “On February 11, 2020 and February 22, 2020, he managed to mobilize $ 6.2 million by selling apartments.” Congress also demanded that a judicial investigation be launched into the case and claimed that the prime minister has no moral right to continue in his country. “Karnataka Prime Minister Yediyurappa should resign immediately. An independent judicial investigation should be set up under the supervision of the Karnataka High Court President to uncover the whole case and send the culprits behind bars,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao. . Mr. Mariswamy introduces Mr. Rao to Mr. Yediyurappa’s clan trio. CM little son Mr. Vijayendra, CM nephew Mr. Shashidhar Maradi & close cousin Mr. Sanjay Shree. Mr. Rao estimates that these members have collected no less than Rros 60 korro as a bribe: Shri @dineshgrao pic.twitter.com/diUzM3Rnlc Congress (@INCIndia) July 11, 2021 Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from BJP. At the press conference, Congressional leaders also urged central investigative agencies such as the CBI and ED and IT authorities to conduct an exhaustive investigation and uncover the truth. “They should not be just lapdogs of BJP. They should act independently and these are serious accusations, serious revelations made by a very responsible individual and this has happened at regular intervals and these things are in the notice of BJP leadership, national leadership, “Congress said. (With PTI entries) READ ALSO: Will continue as Karnataka CM for the next 2 years: BS Yediyurappa READ ALSO: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa expresses disappointment at slow progress of Smart City projects READ ALSO: Will resign if BJP top command asks me: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/congress-karnataka-cm-resignation-corruption-pollution-control-board-1826745-2021-07-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

