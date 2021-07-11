Lucknow doctor transferred to Hyderabad for lung transplantation | Lucknow news







LUKNI: Hopes for survival took hold for Lucknow Sharda Suman, a 31-year-old doctor who was airlifted to KIMS, Hyderabad, on Sunday for a lung transplant procedure after Covid-19 destroyed her respiratory organs.A resident doctor with the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medicine (RMLIMS), she was fighting for her life for more than two months before the UP government quickly sanctioned Rs 1.5 billion for life-saving surgery. She arrived in Hyderabad after a 2-hour flight from Lucknow, traversing the green corridors in both cities for fast and uninterrupted movement. Late Saturday, a four-member team from KIMS, Hyderabad, arrived in Lucknow and examined the patient around midnight for pre-transplant evaluation. Since a brief withdrawal of the advanced life support system (ECMO) could be fatal, her condition was reviewed again in the morning. The KIMS medical team then relocated her to their ECMO center and after monitoring her stability for several hours, the journey to Hyderabad began. "Dr Suman arrived safely and is at the KIMS ICU," said Prof PK PK Das, director of the anesthesia department, RMLIMS, who had cared for the resident doctor since May 1.

It was an emotional delivery for Dr Suman with crying colleagues and RMLIMS faculty members praying for her safe journey. Green corridors were opened by RMLIMS at Amausi Airport and from Hyderabad Airport to KIMS to close traffic jams. She was during extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) throughout the journey. An ECMO is used to pump and oxygenate a patient’s blood from the body, allowing the heart and lungs to rest.

Starting at 11am by RMLIMS, it took 30 minutes to reach Amausi Airport before a two-hour flight by air ambulance to Hyderabad. Her husband, Dr Ajay Kumar and Dr PK Das accompanied her to Lucknow airport.

“The lung transplant procedure at KIMS will take time because it needs to be stabilized and treated for any condition that may have developed during the flight. After that, a cadaveric donor will be found that matches the blood type and size. “Experts will specifically match the human leukocyte (HLA) antigens of the patient and the cadaveric organ. HLAs are proteins in the immune system and play an important role in organ acceptance or rejection,” Dr. Das explained.

Dr Suman, a graduate resident in the RMLIMS gynecology department, was eight months pregnant when she contracted Covid-19 on April 14 while on duty in a non-Covid emergency department. She was hospitalized in a Covid ward and when her condition worsened, she was put on a ventilator and had a section C surgery to save her baby. The girl is fine, doctors told TOI.

But Dr Suman was immersed and then put on ECMO and a team of experts recommended a lung transplant on July 1st.

Since the family could not afford the procedure, the patients’ husband together with RMLIMS director Prof Soniya Nityanand, chief physician Dr. Rajan Bhatnagar and medical superintendent Dr. Vikram Singh met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who sanctioned $ 1.5 million for the July 6 operation. Prof Nityanand on Sunday thanked CM again for the gesture.

The director of pulmonary and critical care medicine, King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Prof Ved Prakash, said the biggest risk in lung transplantation is the rejection of the organ by the patient’s immune system. Therefore, patients are given immunosuppressants for life, which may make them vulnerable to side effects. However, with modern medicine there is a 50% chance of surviving for five years. “Even after the transplant, Dr Suman may have to stay in a bio-bubble to avoid infection.”

