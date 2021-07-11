Tensions pass along the Assam-Mizoram border after grenade blasts

Two more grenade blasts rock Dholakhal in Assams Cachar district in the last 24 hours

Tension has erupted along the Assam-Mizoram border again after two more grenade blasts rocked Dholakhal in the Assams Cachar district in the last 24 hours. The village of Dholakhal is located along the inter-state border of Assam and Mizoram.

No casualties have been reported as a result of the blasts. The developments come days after Assam’s chief secretaries and Mizoram held a meeting on the cross-border border dispute.

Assam and Mizoram share a state border that stretches 164.6 km.

What happened?

A grenade blast was reported along the Assam-Mizoram border on Saturday. The incident happened at the same time as many senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner and the Chief Police Inspector (Kaçar), were visiting the area.

Cachar (SP) Police Officer Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant said some criminals from Mizoram have trespassed on 6.50 km of land inside Assam. They have obstructed the work of the government and abused Assam officials. We have already informed Mizoram officials that the perpetrators since last year have violated 6.50 km of land inside Assam, said PS Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant.

On the other hand, Assam Prime Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that two or three bomb blasts occurred inside the territory of Mizoram on July 10 and the Assam Police force is deployed along the state border.

Yesterday, 2-3 explosions took place inside the territory of Mizoram and the police will investigate it. Within the constitutional boundary of Assam, we will not take an inch of land from Mizoram. I am ready to discuss and solve the border problem. I have written to the Prime Minister of Mizoram that let us take a picture from the satellite in the border position as today and let us observe, said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He also said the Assam government has set up border posts and built roads along the state border to protect Assam’s constitutional border.

