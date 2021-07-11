Make Adeosun accusers responsible, Afenifere Buhari asks





Chapters of the United States and Europe of the socio-political organization pan-Yoruba, Afenifere, has called on the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), To bring to the book the accusers of a former Minister of Finance, Mrs. We have Adeosun, who was accused of forging the certificate. Adeosun resigned from her appointment as minister in 2018 after being accused of forging a National Youth Service Corps certificate. However, a Federal High Court in Abuja last week ruled in her favor, saying the NYSC certificate was not mandatory for appointment to the political office in the country. In a statement issued jointly by Engr Babatunde Shinaba and Dr. Durojaiye Akindurire, the head of the European and US chapters, said the group needed the presidency to question those who accused the former minister of forgery. In the statement, the group congratulated the judiciary on the court ruling that acquitted the former minister, insisting that Adeosun be celebrated rather than persecuted. The statement read, “We have received with great joy the news that the Federal Supreme Court, Abuja, has finally acquitted the former Minister in its decision that under the 1979 constitution, non-citizens were not obliged to perform the Service. National Youth. “We recall that throughout her career orchestrated and financed by evil forces in high places, she maintained her innocence that she had only one British passport and did not get her Nigerian passport until she was 34 years old. “Unfortunately, the desperate and wicked people determined to lower the bright lights on the Yoruba land with the slightest excuse refused to let it be. They pursued and harassed her, despite her innocence and excellent work, until she finally decided it was enough and resigned. “Now that the truth has been revealed and it has been acquitted, we urge President Buhari to do what is necessary by holding accountable all those who brought unnecessary grief and misery to Mrs. Adeosun and the Bukhari administration. “We notice that recently when a prominent minister from the North was in the eye of the storm, the Presidency threw the weight behind him and even devalued Mrs. Adeosun in this process. We look forward to the Presidency enthusiastically celebrating its acquittal. ”

