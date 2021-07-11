Privacy is still a victim when rape cases hit the justice system

Young women light candles at a makeshift memorial to Sarah Everard, a British woman who was raped and killed in London earlier this year, March 17, 2021. (Mary Turner / The New York Times)

Things were supposed to be different this time, Brooke thought in disbelief as the police officer demanded that she hand over every piece of data on her phone to investigators not because she was suspected of a crime, but because she was the victim of one. Years ago, a man Brooke considered a friend of hers pulled her into an alley in London, pushed her against a wall, strangled her and sexually assaulted her. Her fear and humiliation, more than just invading her body, seemed to be his goal. Several times, she said, she was released, only to make him catch her, throw her back at the wall and attack her again.

She reported the attack to police, which was initially supportive, she said. But then they closed her case after she refused to file in a Britains digital policy search to ask sex crime victims to give police full access to their phone records, social media accounts , school records and even therapists notes.

I always assumed before any of these ever happened to me that the attack would have been the most traumatic thing that could have happened, said Brooke, an actress living in London. (The New York Times is not using her full name because she is a victim of sexual assault.) But in fact, she said, she found the experience of reporting crime to the police, only to be treated as a suspect for t ‘investigated myself, much worse.

Less than 2% of rape cases reported to police in Britain are prosecuted. And digital tape search is just one of many policies that a recent government report criticized as contributing to the catastrophic failures of justice systems on rape and sexual assault.

Brooke’s experience is a microcosm of the ways in which efforts to address those failures, though fueled by the public’s unprecedented demand for change in the post-MeToo era, are doomed if not accounted for by the social and institutional conditions that created them in turn. first.

And that, some experts argue, could require a radical overhaul of the justice system by going so far as to question the role of juries, victims and more.

There has been some progress in Britain, at least when it comes to policy-making. Following an appeals court ruling that police could only obtain data in accordance with reasonable lines of investigation, the government prosecution body announced in May that victims of sexual crime would no longer be subject to digital generation search.

So Brooke asked for her case to be reopened just to tell her that despite the rule changes on paper, nothing had changed for her. If she did not submit her details, they would not proceed with her case.

A wider problem

War is not limited to Britain. In the United States, Bill Cosby was convicted of rape on June 30 for procedural reasons. Because Cosbys’s prosecution was one of a number of cases that were hailed as a sign that the justice system was finally taking rape and sexual assault seriously, his free walk has led many to wonder if #’s social account MeToo can translate into actual prosecution and defenses.

Kate Ellis, a lawyer at the Center for Women Justice, a London-based charity, has represented Brooke in her fight to reopen her case without having to give up her privacy. She said it is also benevolent to the obligation that police officers find themselves now that digital tape search has officially retired, but the same incentives that led to its creation in the first place are still present.

The thing to understand, she said, is that police officers and prosecutors bring few consequences when closing a case for lack of evidence, or because victims stop cooperating. But if they bring up a case that breaks or fails, they can face serious returns.

So a victim who is not perfect, or who has ever been dishonest, has a feeling, you know, why pursue the issue? she said in an interview.

The Crown Prosecution Service has denied that it risks deciding which cases will be prosecuted. During his parliamentary testimony in June, Max Hill, Director of Public Prosecutions, appeared to blame the police, saying his prosecutors were willing to bring any case where legal evidence could be completed, but that very few cases were ever referred for prosecution. criminal because something is going wrong at a very early stage.

But the two are not separate. Police often demand extensive digital evidence because they believe prosecutors will not proceed without it.

And the reason for this reluctance, Ellis has found in her work with victims of sexual assault, is that police fear they will be blamed for failing to uncover the evidence.

In Britain, like the United States, police officers and prosecutors have a legal obligation to disclose any evidence that may be relevant to the defense. In 2017, a high-profile rape prosecution of a British university student broke up a few days in court after police admitted they had failed to deliver thousands of defensive messages found on the alleged victims’ phone.

The collapse of the issue provoked a rage. The Crown Prosecution Service apologized publicly and announced a review of another 600 cases to ensure similar mistakes would not be made.

There is also the broader cultural problem to deal with. It is still common for defense attorneys in sexual assault cases to attack the credibility of victims, claiming that the meeting in question was consensual, or never happened. Just as it is common to try to convince lawyers of beliefs in rape myths, sexist but widespread beliefs about sexual assault, such as women often make false rape allegations, that rapes should be inserted into a rape stereotype true to be trustworthy or that men can not control sexual arousal and should not bear the consequences of failure to do so.

Evidence rules prohibit some defenses based on rape myths in theory, such as entering information about victims ’sexual history. But restrictions are limited and often ineffective. In practice, research shows, defense attorneys often rely heavily on rape myths in shaping their arguments before the jury.

And it works.

There is so much evidence only from mock jury studies and other research that juries do not convict them in cases where they should be convicted, said Fiona Leverick, a law professor at the University of Glasgow who studies rape myths. And the main reason for this is just that they believe in rape myths.

Risk-avoiding police officers, Ellis said, seem to have the impression that they are forced to unlock the victims’ personal history to seek relevant evidence of anything the defendant may raise, including their personal relationship, sexual history. and more.

Spread Rapid Culture

The problem, in other words, is that changing any part of the flawed system requires changing the other parts of the system that created and perpetuated the problem.

To stop rape victims from engaging in digital belt search means addressing police incentives to investigate victims first and foremost, which in turn seeks to address prosecutors’ risk when it comes to protecting disclosure, which on the other hand it seeks to address the role of rape myths in the courtroom, which in turn seeks to address the widespread belief in rape myths within society itself.

And while digital strip search is specific to Britain, every country struggling with the #MeToo legacy is facing similar issues. A recent study found that belief in rape myths is widespread in the United States, with all the accompanying implications of how it can affect the jury, prosecutors’ decisions, and police investigations under specific circumstances of the American judicial system.

With the release of the end-to-end rape review, which focused on England and Wales, the British government has promised more resources for police and prosecutors, and more training, with the aim of increasing the prosecution rate.

But some experts say the promised changes will be inappropriate and are arguing for more significant changes.

The Scottish equivalent of end-to-end rape review, an independent commission led by Lord Justice Clerk Leeona Dorrian, recommended that Scotland try to remove juries in rape cases altogether to avoid the influence of jury prejudice and belief in the myths of rape. test results.

Traditional arguments in favor of juries are complemented by equally convincing arguments for trial only by the judge, which can not be left unchecked and ignored, the report concluded.

Meanwhile, thousands of victims of rape and sexual assault feel powerless to push the system into action. Brookes’ experience with the police has left her feeling that it does not matter if I attack again, when she is, she said.

Absolutely no one helps me when that happens. It makes me feel really scared.

