ATS nabs 2, claims to have destroyed the module while working for Al Qaeda in Uttar Pradesh | Lucknow news





LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Police Anti-Terrorism Team (ATS) on Sunday claimed to have destroyed an Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind module, said to be an al Qaeda auxiliary unit, with the arrest of two operatives. The two were planning a series of explosions in Uttar Pradesh around Independence Day, the ATS claimed.

As managers arrested Minaz Ahmad, 32, from a house on the outskirts of Lucknow’s Kakori, his accomplice Masiruddin, 50, alias Mushir was selected from his home in Madioan in the former instance.

An improvised explosive device (IED) in the form of a pressure cooker bomb along with a handgun manufactured from the 9 mm site was found by Minaz’s house.

According to investigators, the two defendants were in contact with Umar Halmandi, a listed al-Qaeda operative stationed somewhere along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. On Umar’s instructions, the pair were planning explosions in the state.

Umar is said to be dealing with al-Qaeda operations in the Indian subcontinent region. Investigators are looking for another accomplice of the arrested defendant identified as Shakeel, who is Minaz’s neighbor.

Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, said Al Qaeda was a multinational terrorist organization founded in 1988 by Osama-bin-Laden and Abdullah Azzam during the Soviet-Afghan war.

Also, its sub-continent module of India was announced on September 3, 2014, by Al Zawahiri and Maulana Asim Omar became its leader. Asim Umar had roots in the Sambal district of Uttar Pradesh and was killed in 2019 in Afghanistan. After that, this module was run by Umar Halmandi from Peshawar / Quetta area.

Umar Halmandi was radicalizing and then recruiting people from Uttar Pradesh for his AGH unit. Halmandi along with other operatives and the arrested defendants were planning to launch terrorist activities on August 15 in various cities of the state, also important places that had high influence. “They were also planning to use human bombs,” Kumar said.

We had developed the information based on an informative notice and then the ATSH team nabbed the accused. An IED in the form of a pressure cooker bomb taken from the defendant’s home was also moved by the bomb-throwing unit, ADG said.

“During the interrogation, the accused persons said that their accomplices left their home. The ATS team together with the local police have undertaken intensive checks in and around Lucknow,” said ATS General Inspector General GK Goswamy.

Police also said search operations in the districts around Lucknow were under way.

