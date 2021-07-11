International
Covid vaccines at Brighton site were postponed after the anti-blockade demonstration
A mobile vaccination site had to stop administering the strokes after being targeted by anti-blockade protesters.
Demonstrators surrounded the vaccination bus at Hove Lawns in Brighton on Saturday afternoon.
Protesters against the vaccine were seen shouting at the coastal bus, which was guarded by several police officers, before cheering as they were forced to leave.
The footage shows Piers Corbyn, the older brother of the former Labor leader Jeremy, at the front of the protest cheering our children through a megaphone before the crowd joins.
As the bus starts to leave, he yells at the staff to clear you of sludge, to clear you of disgusting examples of humanity, go home to the sounds of bumps and whistles.
NHS Brighton and Hove CCG announced it would postpone vaccines today as its staff suffered disruptions as they tried to give people their blows.
She said in a statement: “We are very sorry to announce that there has been a change in vaccination services in the city today.
While giving people the first and second vaccinations in Hove Lawns yesterday, the mobile team suffered disruption during the anti-blockade protest in the city.
To ensure that everyone is able to get their vaccine safely and without any pressure on them, we are pushing the Hove Lawns vaccination service today.
Protesters against the blockade had met earlier in the afternoon outside the Hove Peace Statue, with Mr. Corbyn addressing the crowd cheering let Sussex live, let Brighton live.
He urged demonstrators to defend our rights and warned of a suspected dystopian nightmare until winter, before heading through the streets of Brighton.
But rumors of the 74-year-old megaphone were drowned out by England fans cheering he was coming to his home outside the Waggon and Horses pub in the city center.
A fan grabbed his megaphone and used it to start singing Three Lions, before Mr. Corbyn to give up.
Brightonand Hove has experienced a sharp increase in Covid cases in recent weeks, with the area recording 423.5 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days to July 5, according to data analysis by PA.
Brightonand Hove council leader Phelim Mac Cafferty said: “While we have growing cases, it is extremely disappointing to see the irresponsible actions of some putting at great risk.
We reaffirm that our cities must keep our population safe, and we will not deviate from our important vaccination program by the actions of cowards who spread misinformation.
We encourage everyone to get both vaccines as early as possible. Our proud tradition as a city is that we work against disasters and will not stumble together to fight the pandemic.
Vaccinations are still available elsewhere in the city, including a racetrack service in Brighton.
There will also be hiking services every day next week, including at the BrightonCentre from 8.30am on Monday.
