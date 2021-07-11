Essex Police arrested four on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in the park

Four people have been arrested after a man was attacked and stabbed in a park on Sunday.

Two men, a woman and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody.

A downtown park in Basildon, Essex, has been closed following reports that a man was seriously injured.

Police were called to the 70-acre Northlands Park – which also has a fishing lake, playgrounds and a skate park – at 1.35pm on Sunday.

Officials discovered the victim had suffered a deep stab wound to the stomach and he was rushed to Basildon Hospital but died shortly after arrival.

A 42-year-old woman, two men aged 41 and 45 and a 15-year-old boy have now been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody.

Detective Inspector Kev Hughes, from the Serious Crimes Directorate in Kent and Essex, said: ‘This incident will concern people living around the Northlands area, but I want to reassure those who do not believe there is a continuing risk to the public wide.

‘We believe this was a targeted incident and those involved are known to each other.

‘Officers acted swiftly to make arrests and our investigations are ongoing.

‘Uniformed officers, plain-clad detectives and forensic experts will stay at the scene and there will be an increase in police presence in the area.

‘I need anyone who says anything or has any CCTV, drawing camera or doorbell view, or any other information, to contact my team.’