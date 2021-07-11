Omans Sultan visits Saudi Arabia on first overseas trip | Oman News





Talks are expected to focus on the war in Yemen and economic and investment co-operation between Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Omans Sultan visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday on his first official trip abroad since taking power last year, with talks expected to focus on the war in Yemen and economic and investment co-operation as Muscat seeks to support its finances. Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, whose country has joined UN-led efforts to secure a peace initiative in Yemen, arrived in the Red Sea city of Neom for a two-day visit. He was greeted by King Salman of Saudi Arabia in what the Saudi-owned media said was the 85-year-old monarch’s first face-to-face meeting since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The sultan recently faced his biggest challenge with anti-unemployment demonstrations in the debt-ridden country, which is pursuing sweeping reforms and austerity measures. The Saudi cabinet authorized officials to prepare and sign draft agreements with Oman in areas including trade, culture, investment promotion and mail and transportation, Bloomberg reported. Saudi Arabia and Oman will set up a joint council to oversee several agreements, Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi told the Saudi-owned Asharq Alawsat newspaper on Saturday. He said the opening of a new delayed road connecting the two Gulf countries will facilitate logistics and other infrastructure projects. There has been a lot of work behind the scenes to try to build the foundation of something much more meaningful between the Saudis and the Omani, Ayham Kamel, head of the Middle East and North Africa team at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, told Bloomberg. Sultan Haitham is seen in Riyadh as leaning towards Saudi Arabia when it comes to Gulf issues. Oman extends its hand Since the oil price crash in 2014, Oman’s debt-to-gross domestic product ratio has jumped from about 15 percent in 2015 to 80 percent last year, while Omans plans to diversify off-oil revenues and cut spending for the sector. public inflated his progress Oman is among the financially weakest among Gulf oil producers, but has long played the role of facilitator in efforts to resolve regional conflicts due to its neutral foreign policy. . #___ #___ pic.twitter.com/KUBx3OqhEf . (@ abdalif2) July 11, 2021 Translation: Smile for a bright future. Wishing all the best for both nations and the wider region. Stability, development and prosperity. We are optimistic. Relations between Oman and Saudi Arabia had long been cold, despite their common border. Saudi officials have been wary of Oman’s cordial ties with Iran, which Riyadh sees as a regional threat. Omani officials have cultivated a cautious neutrality in the region which has seen rivalry unfold between Riyadh and Tehran. Muscat has also been wary of unfair influence from its larger neighbor. But the death last year of Omani Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who ruled for fifty years, opened up an opportunity for change. The Sultanate, which shares borders with Yemen, has intensified diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a ceasefire between the Iran-linked Houthi movement and the Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting the group for more than six years. Talks between the coalition and Houthis have focused on steps to lift a blockade on Houthi-held ports and Sanaa airport in exchange for a promise from the Iran-linked group for ceasefire talks. The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after Houthi ousted the internationally recognized government from the capital, Sanaa, and large tracts of territory in the north. The war has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis and brought the country to the brink of starvation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/7/11/omans-sultan-visits-saudi-arabia-on-first-overseas-trip The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

