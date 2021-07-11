The billionaire factory in the world shakes as China collapses

It was a kind of cheeky PR stunt that Jack Ma could have dreamed of.

But this was not the brilliant Chinese billionaire who disappeared from the public eye eight months ago. It was Mark Zuckerberg, moving up and down on a hydrophilic board, grabbing an American flag and pulling out all the trust of a man worth $ 130 billion.

The contrast between the July 4 video on social media moguls on Instagram and the days of the big event in China could hardly have been sharper. Regulators in Beijing had just a few hours ago banned Didi Global Inc.s’s greeting service from app stores, giving their final blow to the hammer of an elite entrepreneur who once seemed destined to challenge Zuckerberg and his American counterparts in top of the world wealth ranking.



The era of unlimited profits for the ultra-rich China now seems to be coming to an abrupt end.

Even as the world’s 10 richest people added $ 209 billion to their net worth in the first half of 2021, China’s richest tycoons in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index saw their combined fortunes shrink by $ 16 billion. Shares of their member companies sank by an average of 13% during the period, the first time in at least six years they recorded declines as the broader Chinese stock market was rising. Shares of Didis have fallen 14% since its June 30 debut on the New York Stock Exchange, cutting the fortunes of the companies’ co-founders by nearly $ 800 million.



Behind the losses is a shock that has intensified since November, when Mas Ant Group Co. was forced to withdraw its initial offer with last-minute ads. Policymakers are tightening regulations on some of the most important aspects of Asia’s largest economy, from financial services to Internet platforms and data that support most large businesses in modern China. At the latest salvo, regulators unveiled new draft rules Saturday that would require almost all domestic companies to undergo a cyber security review before being listed in a foreign country.

Beijing’s motives for the strike are varied. They include concerns about anti-competitive behavior in the technology industry, risks to financial stability from easily regulated lending platforms, and the rapid spread of sensitive personal information in the hands of large corporations.

But another current running through the recent initiatives of many governments is a not-so-secret desire to curb the power of the Chinese tycoons, some of whom have amassed a huge amount of influence in the $ 14 trillion economy. As described by a government official familiar with the thinking leaders, Beijing wants to prevent its billionaires from becoming a force as strong as the chaebol family that dominates the South Korean economy and many aspects of its policy.



Beijing’s determination is raising Chinese public concern about rising inequality. In a grand speech on his economic plans in October, President Xi Jinping acknowledged that the country ‘s development was unbalanced and said common prosperity should be the ultimate goal.

The result is a new era for countries’ billionaires and the investors who support them. Gone are the days when tycoons like Ma could obey the rules to overburden the growth of their companies and challenge entrenched interests like state-owned banks. Prolonged public figures – long seen as an asset to the founders of technology companies – now seem like an obligation. The new book about Chinas calls for the ultra-rich for more respect for the Communist Party, more charitable donations, and more focus on the well-being of law enforcement officials, even if it hurts the bottom line.

Some of the tech companies became bigger than life, said Allan Zeman, a property tycoon who gave up his Canadian passport to become a naturalized citizen of China in 2008. A great lesson from the blow: Do not become bigger than the government, Zeman said, shortly after attending the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party in Beijing on July 1.

However, the message seems to be passing. Ma, who criticized Chinese financial regulators in his last public speech before the Ants IPO was abruptly suspended, has since reappeared only a few times in carefully choreographed appearances.

Colin Huang, the e-commerce giant Pinduoduo Inc., who has been under scrutiny for his incessant working hours, has resigned from his roles as chairman and CEO and donated billions of dollars worth of stock. Founder of ByteDance Ltd. Zhang Yiming said in May that he would step down as CEO and spend more time in educational charity.

Wang Xing, chairman of food distribution giant Meituan, has largely been out of the public eye since posting a 1,100-year-old poem in May that some considered an implicit criticism of the government. Wang, who later issued a statement saying the post had been targeted by his industry’s short-sightedness, was advised by Beijing officials to keep a low profile, according to people with knowledge of the issue.

The new environment will fundamentally change China’s technology sector, in part because investors will become more cautious about financing entrepreneurs who could end up in a collision course with Beijing, said Eric Schiffer, CEO of the Patriarch Organization, a capital firm private based in Los Angeles.

U.S. President Joe Biden has also targeted the billionaire class, calling for higher taxes on the wealthy and the signing of an executive order Friday that aims to weaken the dominance of America’s biggest companies. The move echoed an ongoing anti-trust campaign in China that has gripped giants including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and its main rival Tencent Holdings Ltd.

One key difference is that Chinese authorities, unfettered by Western-style controls and balances, can act more forcefully than their U.S. counterparts, said Angela Zhang, director of the Center for Chinese Law at the University of Hong Kong. and author of Chinese Antitrust Exclusion. Zuckerbergs hydrocarbon joyride came just days after a judge dismissed two monopoly lawsuits against Facebook Inc. that had been set up by the US government and a coalition of states.

In the case of China, the pendulum swings very fast, Zhang said.

Beijing has a variety of means to deter billionaires, including banning in the most extreme cases. An internal disciplinary process for party members, known as shuanggui, has been used by some tycoons in the past. Investigations by antitrust, cyber security and other regulators are the most common ways to influence the behavior of tech giants. The government also uses lenient methods including state media campaigns, Zhang said.

In the days after regulators banned the Ants IPO, Xi visited a museum in the eastern city of Nantong created by Zhang Jian, a 19th-century capitalist. The Chinese president described Zhang as a patriotic builder and philanthropist of the nation. Instead of ruining the financial system with unregulated loans, he built factories and hundreds of schools.

When you see a virtuous person, follow his example, Xi was quoted as saying by the Chinese media, urging private entrepreneurs to strengthen their sense of place and take social responsibility.

While the Chinas strike has been most evident in the tech industry, the country’s property billionaires have also been under increased pressure in recent years. Authorities have consistently restricted industries’ access to funds in an effort to curb house prices and reduce systemic risks to the financial system. China Evergrande Group Chairman Hui Ka Yan has been among the biggest victims of the campaign this year, losing $ 6.7 billion or nearly 30% of his fortune as Evergrande shares fell amid concerns the company was facing a liquidity crisis.

A more subtle sign of declining billionaire influence can be seen in their reduced share of political appointments. Data from the Hurun Report, which produces wealth rankings, show that wealthy entrepreneurs made up 5.8% of delegates to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the Peoples National Congress, the lowest in at least eight years and up from 15.3% in 2013 .

There is an evolution in thinking about what kind of people should be in the mix, said Rupert Hoogewerf, chairman of Hurun Reports. It is becoming much more difficult for entrepreneurs.

The big question is whether all of this will be good for China in the long run. One risk is that the attack on regulatory probes and rule changes undermine investor confidence, HKUs Zhang said. This may make it less likely that the entrepreneurs behind Alibaba or other potential Tencent will get the funds they need to make their ideas a reality. Global venture capital firms are likely to think twice about investing in Chinese companies if Beijing prevents them from listing overseas, an essential exit route for early international backers.

However, some of Beijing’s new policies could boost competition in the oligopolistic technology industry, paving the way for a new class of billionaires to rise. Stricter regulations for fintech firms will help reduce systemic risks, even if they slow down innovation. China’s crackdown on Ant won praise last month from Berkshire Vice President Hathaway Inc. Charlie Munger, who said in an interview with CNBC that the Communists did the right thing by letting Ma know he could not go into the bank … and do whatever he wanted.

Either way, entrepreneurs from Chinas will have no choice but to embrace the new normal, said Chen Long, a partner at consulting firm Plenum. The good old days of wild growth are gone.

With the help of Pei Yi Mak, Adrian Leung and Jane Pong.

