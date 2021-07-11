South Bay wineries grab awards in international competition





While his life of 2018 J. Lohr Winery Vineyard Tower Tower Petite Sirah was defeated for Best of Show, Saratogan Jerry Lohr made a strong appearance recently at the Ninth Sunset International Summer Competition. Petite Sira was rated best in class in the Sweepstakes competition and J. Lohr received five more awards from the competition. Other local wines won numerous awards in the competition, which attracted more than 3,000 entries. Heres a list of winners representing Saratoga, Los Gatos and Cupertino. Cooper-Garrod Estate Vineyards, Saratoga One of the original classics that defined this fortune and made Cabernet Franc sought after in the region won a silver medal: Cooper-Garrod Estate Vineyards 2017 Cabernet Franc, Estate, Santa Cruz Mountains Fellom Ranch Vineyards, Cupertino Bud Fellom says they have a 2020 cabin in barrels available for testing: 2018 Fellom Ranch Vineyards Zinfandel, Bellicitti Vineyard, Santa Cruz Malet / Santa Clara, Gold, 91 2018 Fellom Ranch Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Montebello Ridge, Naming of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Silver Gali Vineyards, Los Gatos Gali Vineyards is set to open a test room in Los Gatos later this summer: 2017 Gali Vineyards Estate Syrah, Santa Cruz Mountains, Double Gold, 97 2017 Gali Vineyards Estate Tempranillo, Santa Cruz Mountains, Silver 2017 Gali Vineyards Estate Pinot Noir, Santa Cruz Mountains, Silver 2018 Gali Vineyards Estate Chardonnay, Santa Cruz Mountains, Silver Family House Vineyards, Saratoga Winemaker Jim Cargill praises Coastview Vineyard for its classic aroma of cold climate and Estate Cabernet Sauvignon for its distinctive freshness and fruit depth: 2017 Home Family Vineyards Vineyards Coastview Syrah, Monterey County, Gold, 90 2016 Family House Cabernet Sauvignon Family Vineyards, Santa Cruz Mountains, Ari, 91 .J Lohr 2018 J. Lohr Vineyard Series Tower Road Petite Sirah, Paso Robles, Double Gold, Best Class, 99 Summer Games Rental 2018 J. Lohr Pure Paso Property Red Wine, Paso Robles, Double Gold, 97 2017 J. Lohr Cuvee Series Cuve ST.E, Paso Robles, Ari, 94 2017 J. Lohr Cuvee Series Cuve PAU, Paso Robles, Ari, 93 2019 J. Lohr Vineyard Series October Nata Chardonnay, Arroyo Seco, Ari, 91 2019 J. Lohr Vineyard Series Arroyo Vista Chardonnay, Arroyo Seco, Gold, 92 Naumann Vineyards, Cupertino 2018 Chardonnay, Santa Cruz Mountains, Silver Perrucci Family Vineyard, Los Gatos 2018 Perrucci Family Vineyard Syrah, Santa Cruz Mountains, Ari, 90 2017 Perrucci Family Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Malet Santa Cruz, Ari, 90 2018 Perrucci Family Vineyard Pinot Noir, Santa Cruz Mountains Designation, Silver To read about all the winning wines and Sweepstakes wines, visit https://wineindustryadvisor.com/2021 and search at sunset.

