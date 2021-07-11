Man, 74, arrested for fake bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale International Airport





FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. A 74-year-old man was arrested Saturday after making a false bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies took Rosen Wegal into custody from Deerfield Beach after he made the threat after an argument with an employee at the ticket counter, deputies said, according to News 6 WPLG partner. [TRENDING: Universal Orlando sued after actor made white-power OK gesture | Dog killed by gator in Winter Garden | Police: Mall at Millenia evacuated after bomb threat] Ad After the debate, Wegal tried to leave without his hand luggage and after being advised by the employee to take his luggage, Wegal said there was a bomb in the bag, according to MPs. Wegal is currently being held in the BSO’s main jail and faces a false reporting charge in connection with the placement of a bomb, explosive or weapons of mass destruction. Two terminals at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were evacuated during the investigation. Deputies were notified of a bomb threat at the airport at approximately 8:49 p.m. The official airport account on Twitter announced that Terminals 2 and 3 areas had to be evacuated due to a security investigation. Deputies also closed the entrance to the airport. It was until approximately 12:30 pm that investigators cleared the airport and allowed normal activities to resume. Travel Alert # 5 (B) More …#FLL The safety incident is cleared and passengers are advised to check with their airline for updated flight information before heading to FLL. Sorry for any inconvenience and we appreciate your understanding as we work to get everyone to safety. – Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int’l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) July 10, 2021 Both the upper and lower level roads were closed due to evacuation, causing a major traffic jam inside and around the airport. Ad The BSOs bomb squad was at the airport investigating the threat. Access to Terminals 1 and 4, as well as the Car Rental Center, was not affected, except for road and airport closures. FLL advised airline passengers on Saturday to check with airlines for updated flight information before departing for the airport.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2021/07/11/man-74-arrested-for-making-false-bomb-threat-at-fort-lauderdale-international-airport/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos