Nigeria stuns American basketball team in friendly pre-Olympic game Basketball News





Nigeria becomes the first African nation to beat the American basketball team, with a 90-87 victory.

Nigeria has drawn one of the biggest concerns in international basketball history by stunning the United States at an Olympic exhibition game in Las Vegas, 90-87. On Saturday night, Nigeria, with six NBA players and former NBA coach Mike Brown at the helm, became the first African nation to beat the US, who were playing the first of five games before the Tokyo Olympics. At the end of the day, that doesn’t mean much in the rankings as to where they were trying to reach, Brown said. But it is a good victory for us. “I do not think any African team has been able to beat US Basketball in an exhibition game or in a real game. We were trying to get some momentum for Nigeria and the African continent,” Brown added. The Nigerian side defeated an American team starting with five Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant and Bam Adebayo. The Americans were without three active players yet in the NBA Finals. Nigeria, which had 12 NBA players at their 49-man training camp in California and seven in uniform on Saturday, was led by Gabriel Nnamdi Vincent with 21 points. We kept the game simple, Vincent said, and came out on top. Nigeria victory comes nine years after US crushes Nigerians 156-73 at London Olympics [AFP] Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who had never before played a loss for the national team in 39 international-age games, led the Americans with 17 points. I’m somewhat happy it happened, said U.S. coach Gregg Popovich, noting that the Nigerians have had the luxury of training together since the end of June while the U.S. side had met just four days ago. Popovich said loss should be seen as a learning experience and not the end of the world. I thought the Nigerian team played very physically, did a great job in that regard and knocked down a lot of 3, Popovich said. Give them credit. Nigeria’s victory came nine years after the U.S. crushed the Nigerians 156-73 at the London Olympics. Nigeria lost back to the US four years later in an exhibition, that time by 44 points. Nigeria goes a long way with their basketball, said Jerry Colangelo, managing director of American teams. The US, who have won three Olympic men’s basketball titles since settling for bronze in 2004, are seeking to regain global dominance after finishing seventh in the 2019 FIBA ​​World Cup. They play Australia, ranked third in the world, in a friendly on Monday. Nigeria had 12 NBA players in their 49-man training camp in California [AFP]

