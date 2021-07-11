Haitians hope ‘truth will come to light’ as foreign investigators investigate brutal assassination of their President

Moise was killed Wednesday at his home in a shocking incident for which authorities are still investigating the motives, tools and organizers. At least 28 people are suspected in the plot, of whom 26 are Colombians and two are US citizens, according to government figures.

Benoit has gained local and international attention for his insistence that the Colombian detainees were merely unfortunate scapegoats for an unspecified local perpetrator. However, standing in the sunlit lobby of a Haitian radio station, he also admitted to CNN that there was no direct evidence to support the theory. He has been summoned to appear before the Haitian state prosecutor on Monday in connection with the investigation.

On the same day, the sister of a retired Colombian sergeant – who has been named as a suspect and died in a confrontation with Haitian security forces – spoke to provide new details about her brother, including messages to text from the day of Moise’s murder.

She, too, said she did not believe her brother could have been involved in the assassination, citing a telephone conversation they had on the day of the President’s death.

But international assistance to the ongoing Haiti investigation could potentially encourage wider public confidence in his findings and impartiality, not to mention turbo-charging its progress, many in the capital have told CNN, including sources. within law enforcement in Haiti.

The U.S. and Colombia have engaged experts on Haiti’s expanded search, and despite his skepticism, former lawmaker Benoit said Saturday that he was looking forward to hearing the final results of the reinforced investigation.

“The good news is that the FBI is here, the Colombian FBI equivalent arrived yesterday. These are professionals. And I hope that before Monday morning – before I go to the prosecutor’s office – the truth will come out,” he said. Benoit.

The First Lady makes the first public statement alleged

In an audio statement posted on her verified Twitter account on Saturday, Haiti’s first lady Martine Moise – who was also shot in the attack at the couple’s private residence and sent to Miami for treatment – appeared to give her first public account of what happened.

Haiti Secretary of State for Communications Frantz Exantus confirmed to CNN that the audio is the voice of Martine Moise. According to Reuters, a number of other people, including Haiti Minister of Culture and Communication Pradel Henriquez, have also confirmed that it is the voice of Martine Moise. CNN has not been able to independently confirm the authenticity of the audio.

“As soon as I closed my eyes, the mercenaries entered my house and killed my husband,” said the first lady, who was told on Wednesday to be in a stable but critical condition.

“We know who the president was fighting against,” she said, without elaborating. “They sent a group of mercenaries to assassinate the President inside his house while he was with his family because he was fighting for better roads, water, electricity, referendum and the upcoming elections at the end of the year.”

And she warned that there are “other mercenaries” who “want to kill the President’s dream, who want to kill the President’s vision, who want to kill the President’s idea of ​​the country.”

She encouraged her followers not to allow this to happen, saying: “I am determined to stand firm because the war he was waging was not his battle, but a battle for the nation; we must continue to fight. . ”

Assisting the Haiti investigation

In the days following the attack, Haiti made several requests for foreign assistance with security in the country and the investigation into Moise’s death.

A special unit from the Colombian police force arrived in the country on Saturday to help investigate the murder, according to Haiti communications secretary Frantz Exantus. The Colombian National Police also confirmed to CNN that the director of the country’s National Intelligence Agency and the director of the Police Intelligence Division are in Haiti, along with Interpol personnel assigned to the Colombian police.

The reinforcements followed earlier statements by Colombian officials that at least 13 retired members of the Colombian Army who traveled to Haiti in recent months are believed to be involved in the assassinations, as well as the wounding of Martine Moise.

Senior U.S. agents from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security will also be sent to the troubled nation “as soon as possible” to help determine how and why the President was assassinated, according to the press secretary. of the White House Jen Psaki.

However, the US said on Saturday that despite a request from the administration of caretaker Prime Minister Joseph, it does not intend to send troops to Haiti. “There are no plans for military assistance at this time,” a senior administration official told CNN.

Since no further attacks have targeted key infrastructure such as ports and energy – vulnerable areas that Joseph’s government mentioned in its request for support from foreign troops – the Haitian government is taking the Pentagon statement by leaps and bounds, the election minister said. Mathias Pierre for CNN.

“If I believe the Pentagon statement, it is more of a cautious decision,” Pierre said. “So far things are normal here, without chaos, but we are still in an unstable situation.”

A political landscape that shifts from day to day

Meanwhile, political maneuvering in the vacuum left by Moise’s death could have its disorienting effect on observers as potential challenges to incumbent Prime Minister Joseph emerge and spread.

Joseph has vowed to stay in power until the September presidential and legislative elections. “This is our job and this is what we intend to do,” Pierre said, adding that doing so would honor Moise’s memory.

Certainly it is certainly true that Haiti desperately needs elected lawmakers, as Moise has repeatedly failed to hold elections at various levels of government. Parliament became dysfunctional in January 2020, when the two-thirds mandate of the 30-member Senate chamber expired, leaving only 10 senators in office.

But critics of the government say the country is in no state to hold a fair and free vote, with extreme gang violence hampering much movement in Port-au-Prince.

A handful of Senate members on Friday named one of their numbers, Senator Joseph Lambert, as Haiti’s interim president – a direct challenge to the current interim leadership, albeit a brief one. Less than 24 hours later, he appeared to back down, saying on Saturday that his oath had been postponed without giving a new date for the event.

“The senators decided to postpone the oath for this afternoon. They all want to be present to take an active part in the appointment,” he said in a tweet Saturday, before adding: “There is an urgent need to rebuild hope in the country. “