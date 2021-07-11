The baby gets help for the most expensive medicine in the world from the NHS | NHS





The parents of a baby with a fatal condition have succeeded in their campaign for their son to be treated with the most expensive medicine in the world. A new gene therapy, Zolgensma, will be used to treat 10-month-old Edward, from Colchester, who has severe spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) after his parents were given the green light earlier this week. The genetic condition, which is caused by a lost protein, weakens the muscles and affects movement and respiration. About 65 babies are born with SMA in England each year, and most do not live beyond the age of two without intervention. Edwards’s mother, Megan Willis, who campaigned for her baby to receive treatment, which costs $ 1.79 million per patient, told the Guardian she was grateful and ecstatic to receive the news Wednesday. I’m tired. It has been such a long journey and a twist, the 29-year-old said. When I think back to November, newly diagnosed, I did not think there was a chance for him that I thought he was dying because that was all he said when I read in the SMA, that 95% of children die or are severely disabled. I did not think he had a future. The drug contains a copy of the missing SMN1 gene, allowing it to stop the progression of the condition. Willis said that after learning about the treatment, the family had a glimmer of hope but felt overwhelmed when they learned the extortionate cost of the treatment. After countless sleepless nights, she felt extremely relieved when she received the news that the NHS would be treating Edward by mid-August. While the drug is much more effective when administered at a young age, time is massively essential, Willis said. Zolgensma simply transforms a child the way he really does. Children are walking, talking, eating, standing. The Incredible is incredible. Edward, who was diagnosed at two months, is currently being treated with Spinraza, which is administered by injection every four months. Unlike the single injection of Zolgensma, it is a lifelong treatment. Zolgensma was approved for use by the NHS in March, but guidelines set by the National Institutes of Health and Excellence said it should only be used for babies under six months who had not already been treated. However, he added a decision whether to give it to other babies, including those like Edward who were already receiving other treatment, would be treated on a case-by-case basis. We are so lucky, Willis said. Edward has a future while so many children before him did not have the opportunity. We were in a new era of SMA. The fact that it is an opportunity for our children is a blessing.

