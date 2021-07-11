Jay’s Take | In my world, money brings ultimate happiness Column





I have never understood why people say that money does not bring happiness, because in my world, money brings ultimate happiness. Where I came from, many people are unhappy because they have no money. When you have no money, you can not pay bills or take care of your children the way you want and you can barely live your life because everything and everything you do in today’s world requires money. It is a very powerful object and comes with evils. You may have been loved by many, but hated by more at the same time. Sometimes, when you are winning, not everyone wants to see it. You need to look at how you move when you reach a certain level of success. I am not saying that you can not live your normal life, but you will only need to be more careful and aware. I saw someone trying to hurt a person just because they were doing better in life, and he felt like he owed something. He did not care about throwing his life in the middle of trying to get another, as long as he could stop shining. This is envy, and I was lying if I said you should not deal with it when you became rich. Having money comes with its own problems, but at the end of the day, I’m sure you are happier with it than without it. Money can open so many doors for you and put you in a position to be even more successful. Once you get it and put yourself next to the right people, your life can change for the better. I come from a low-income family. I’m not sure about all of you, but money would bring me happiness for sure. I will be able to change my family life and show them something new. This is my ultimate goal. I will continue to grind until I make it happen. The money I make will bring happiness to my whole family one day and we will use it to generate even more money for generations to come.

Jay Simpson, a former basketball player for Champaign Central and Purdue, writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. It can be reached at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-gazette.com/opinion/columns/jays-take-in-my-world-money-brings-the-ultimate-happiness/article_167d67c9-22dd-5a1e-919c-d1700869957b.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos