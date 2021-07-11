Top 10 world news: Virgin Atlantic space mission, historic G20 global tax reform and more, World News





The world is set to overcome another obstacle space travel. Spatial pioneer, E Richard Branson Virgin Galactic space flight is ready to launch. VSS Unity Mission will be the first to have a fully manned spacecraft that will travel beyond the atmosphere of our planet. Joining this historic crew is Sirisha Bandla, the second Indian woman to travel in space. In today’s newspaper, we bring you not only mission details but also information about the Virgin Group founder, Richard Branson’s life. In other news, a historic agreement to fix the manner of taxation of multinational companies was approved by G20 finance ministers. This framework for international tax reform includes a minimum Rate 15 percent and has already been signed by 132 countries. Finally, for those of us who feel blue, afraid of the weekend, we bring to you a heart warmer the story of a cat who emerged as a survivor of tragedy Building collapse in Florida. Click on titles to read more Richard Branson leaves for space on Virgin Galactic’s first space flight Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group, rose to prominence in Virgin Galactic VSS Unity. This is the first full flight of the company crew. G20 approves historic global tax reform Finance ministers at the G20 summit backed a landmark agreement aimed at tax regulation for multinational companies by urging blocked countries to join. Sirish Bandla’s family reacts when she becomes the second Indian woman in space Sirisha Bandla is set to become the second woman of Indian descent in space. Get a sense of how her family feels as she gets ready to leave. Afghanistan: Taliban attack on Ghazni retreats, police say Earlier Sunday, Afghan security forces repulsed Taliban attacks on posts in the city of Ghazni. Australia says recent troops have withdrawn from Afghanistan According to the Australian Minister of Defense, the country’s troops have withdrawn from Afghanistan after 20 years of participation. China vows revenge after US blacklisted companies Calling the US decision to blacklist Chinese companies an ‘unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies and a serious breach of international economic and trade rules, China says it will take’ the necessary measures. ‘You will lose the match’: London police warn people not to gather for the Euro 2020 final The London Police Department has warned residents not to gather in large numbers in the capital ahead of the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday. COVID-19: Israel decides to offer boosting Pfizer vaccine against Delta variant The Israeli government has decided to offer a third shot of the coronavirus vaccine to all adults due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The Supreme Court of Israel allows substitution for same-sex couples Israel’s Supreme Court has ruled in favor of substitution for same-sex couples in the country, taking Israel one step closer to equality. The collapse of the building in Florida finds its first survivor, a cat On the eve of the devastating collapse of the Surfside building, a small chunk of good news has appeared in Florida. A cat was rescued from the tragically collapsed building.

