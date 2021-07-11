Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday

The last:

The number of prospective visitors to Canada has gradually increased in the days since travel restrictions began to be eased for fully vaccinated travelers, and the country’s border agents are expecting more this weekend.

The Canadian Border Services Agency says incoming traffic increased by about 25 percent last week after quarantine rules were lifted Monday for fully vaccinated Canadians, permanent residents and others already allowed to cross the border.

But despite the agency’s best efforts to make the claims public, roughly half of the people seeking the exemption had to return, said Denis Vinette, vice president of the agency’s passenger branch.

“I think it’s a question from people who don’t understand the rules,” Vinette said in an interview.

Only Canadian nationals, permanent residents and eligible foreign nationals who have completed two weeks of the full course of one of the four COVID-19 vaccines approved by Health Canada Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca-Oxford or Johnson & Johnson.

Canada has exemptions for foreign nationals who are close family members of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, as well as a process to allow extended family members and international students to apply for entry.

Of those who were denied exemption last week, most had only had one dose of a two-dose vaccine, had not waited necessary 14 days after their last shot, or had received an untreated vaccine to be used in Canada, said Vinette.

“The great thing for people to understand is what qualifies as a completely excluded traveler by Canadian definition,” Vinette said.

“It’s about having one of Canada Health’s four vaccines. It’s about having full regimens, or both shots, and having passed 14 days after your second stroke.”

Travelers are also required to use the ArriveCAN app or online portal to submit their vaccine information and the results of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days before departure.

Air Canada and WestJet are also helping to promote signage rules at airports, and airport authorities and provincial public health agencies are also doing their part, Vinette said.

The agency is anxious to make sure people understand what has changed and what not to prevent excessive delays or connections at border checkpoints, he added.

He said the delays were not great, except at busy border crossings like Windsor-Detroit, Fort Erie, Ont., And the Pacific Highway Intersection in BC, where the peak waiting time was sometimes close to 45 minutes.

That could change this weekend.

“We urge people to be patient at the border if they find out there are long lineups and people coming for the weekend,” Vinette said.

“This is our first test, if you will, especially in the terrestrial border environment.”

The ArriveCAN portal can be accessed either through the Apple or Android app or online through the federal government website at canada.ca. Travelers should use the latest version of the app, which was updated when the rules changed.

As to when the restrictions will be further eased, this remains an open question.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that he has no intention of jeopardizing Canada’s recovery from the pandemic by opening the border prematurely. He said the next step would be to ease restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers who are not Canadian, but did not say when that could happen.

What is happening all over Canada

As of 3:45 a.m. Sunday, Canada had reported 1,420,531 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 5,300 considered active. The national death toll was 26,436. More than 42 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far nationwide, according to the CBC vaccine tracker.

IN British Columbia, residents of long-term care institutions will be allowed to visit with friends and family members without restrictions, provided they have been fully vaccinated, starting July 19.

IN Alberta, public health officials have reported the first two government cases with thelambda variant. Both were related to travel.

Manitoba recorded 63 new COVID-19 cases and an additional death on Sunday. The province has already passed the target for its second reopening phase, which aimed to get 75 percent of eligible residents with the first doses and 50 percent with both by Terry Fox Day on August 2nd. Public health orders are expected to be announced sometime next week that could ease restrictions.

Saskatchewan lifted all remaining public health restrictions Sunday, including mandatory camouflage and restrictions on rallies.

Prime Minister Scott Moe has said the province will no longer look to control COVID-19 through government intervention or restrictions, but will instead rely on vaccines.

About 71 percent of the province’s residents aged 12 and over have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and just over half of the acceptable population is fully vaccinated.

Ontario reported 166 new cases and six new deaths Sunday. Increase is the lowest daily increase for the province since 9 September 2020, when 149 cases were reported.

IN Quebec, the provincial government ‘s proposal to implement a vaccine passport has raised privacy concerns and discrimination by experts.

In the Atlantic region,New Brunswickdid not record any new cases for the sixth day in a row when the province reached a historic moment of vaccination of more than 50 percent of residents now administered two doses;Prince Edward Island has reduced COVID-19 border testing and removed the mask mandate; more than 80 percent of the selected rights Newfoundland and Labrador residents have taken at least one dose, and more than 28 percent have taken two doses; ANDNew Scotland reported four new infections Sunday.

In the north, Nunavut did not register any new cases.

What is happening around the world

As of Sunday, more than 186.6 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a tracker fromJohns Hopkins University. The reported number of global deaths was more than four million.

IN Africa, new infections in South Africa have risen to record levels in recent days, a trend that reflects rapid growth across the continent. Experts say growth there has not yet peaked, and the government is rushing to vaccinate enough 60 million people to dilute the impact of the next wave.

WATCH | ‘Alarming’ increase in COVID-19 in some African countries, says WHO:

The coronavirus is on the rise again in some parts of South Africa as winter brings many people inside, says Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 Technical Director for the World Health Organization. 1:00

IN Asia, authorities in Bangladesh say 230 people died from COVID-19 and 11,874 came out positive with the highest number of cases and positive cases in a single day. The country has been under a nationwide blockade since July 1, but new registrations of positive cases are being reported daily.

IN Europe, The Russian daily number of confirmed coronavirus infections has exceeded 25,000 for the third day in a row. Officials blame a recent increase in the spread of the delta variant and are seeking to increase vaccine reception, which has remained lower than in many western countries.

IN Americas, Cuba is continuing its emergency vaccination program with the vaccine developed in the country Abdala, authorized for urgent use by the country’s medical authorities on Friday, and the candidate for the Soberana-02 vaccine. State regulators say Abdalais is 92.28 percent effective, while Soberana-02 based on late-stage clinical pathways is 91.2 percent.