S Jaishankar, his counterpart in Pakistan will come face to face this week | India News





NEW DELHI: For the second time this year, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will meet face to face with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Tajikistan Dushanbe this week for an SCO meeting that will consider the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.

The SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group meeting on July 13-14, which will also be attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, is expected to issue a joint statement on Afghanistan where a hasty US withdrawal has encouraged the raging Taliban insurgents.

Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar is also expected to attend the meeting. India has used the Contact Group meeting in the past to share its perspectives on the security situation in Afghanistan, including the security challenges posed by terrorism and extremism imposed from beyond its borders.

Jaishankar and Qureshi were also in Dushanbe in March this year for a conference in the Heart of Asia on Afghanistan. They did not, however, have any bilateral exchanges. Official sources said there was no proposal again from either side for a meeting in Dushanbe. NSA Ajit Doval and his counterpart Moeed Yusuf also jointly attended an NSA SCO meeting last month in Dushanbe but again there was no meeting between the two. The SCO summit is also expected to be physically held this year in Tajikistan, the current chairman of the SCO.

On this occasion however, Jaishankar and Qureshi will face each other in back-to-back meetings as the two are expected to attend a South-Central Asia link meeting later this week in Tashkent Uzbekistans. Wang will also attend the meeting in Tashkent.

Announcing Wangs’ participation in the Contact Group meeting in Afghanistan, China said last week that it was ready to work with all parties to “fully give the role of the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group, promoting the SCO to contribute more The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it was ready to jointly promote the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan and effectively safeguard regional security and stability by stepping up efforts to combat the three evils ( terrorism, separatism and extremism).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/s-jaishankar-pakistan-counterpart-to-come-face-to-face-this-week/articleshow/84331803.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos