Raut calls Modin the dictatorial government in power, says Stan Swamy was killed in prison





Without mentioning anyone, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy was jailed on Sunday and tried to oust the Narendra Modi government for being dictatorial in attitude but weak at heart to feel threatened by an 84-year-old man Swamy, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case in October 2020, died in custody on July 5 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai. In his weekly Rokhthok column in the Saamana, Raut recalled the years of Emergency when the Indira Gandhi government had accused George Fernandes, a former Union minister, of plotting to overthrow the government. Indira Gandhi was afraid of George Fernandes. George was a young leader at the time and was not as old as Father Stan Swamy. But today’s government fears 84-85 year olds Stan Swamy and Varavara Rao. Stan Swamy was killed in prison, Raut wrote. The Senate MP further said that a government that fears an 84-year-old man is dictatorial in attitude but weak at heart, like Hitler and Mussolini. The inflammatory speeches and provocative statements made in Elgaar Parishad could not be supported, Raut said, but what happened later – the imprisonment of intellectuals, academics, rights activists and others – was a conspiracy to strike at freedom. What does it mean to wage a war against the state, treason and anti-national activities? Does raising the awareness of tribal people in the forests about their rights and freedoms mean the overthrow of a country? How can betrayal ignite minds from a spark of rebellion? Asked Raut. He said the death of the 84-year-old father with disabilities and helplessness in prison could not be justified even if the Maoists and Naxals are more dangerous than the Kashmiri separatists. There is a difference between government opposition and country opposition. If one thinks that the opposition of a government is a conspiracy against the country, then the seeds of dictatorship are sown in their minds, he added. Raut said Swamy died in custody as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with those seeking autonomy for Kashmir and the restoration of Article 370. Over the past few weeks, Raut had softened his criticism of the Prime Minister and his government, sparking speculation about a plot between the Senate and the BJP, but his latest comment did not draw the punches. Raut, however, expressed surprise at Modis’s inclusion in a recent list of global leaders with a record of press freedom crackdowns. Raut said the situation was not so dire in India. While it is true that those who are critical of the government go to jail under insurgency laws, the Indian press also raises its voice, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/raut-calls-modi-govt-dictatorial-in-attitude-says-stan-swamy-was-killed-in-prison-7400063/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos