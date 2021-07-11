Congress, DMK accuses BJP of trying to split Tamil Nadu while Kongu Nadu sparks quarrel

After an official list of new Union Cabinet ministers released by BJP mentioned that Tamil leader Nadu L Murugan was greeted by Congo Nadu, social media has erupted in debates over the use of the phrase, with the ruling DMK-Congress alliance accusing BJP of the attempt to double the state.

Kongu Nadu refers to western Tamil Nadu – a region that includes Namakkal, Salem, Tirupur and Coimbatore and is considered a stronghold of the AIADMK. However, it is a geographical region, no country officially exists under the name Kongu Nadu.

While Murugan, the former head of state BJP, greets from a village near Namakkal in western Tamil Nadu, his successor in the post, K Annamalai, also comes from the same region. Known primarily as a bastion of the Gounder community, a powerful OBC community in the state with money and muscular power that often takes on important representation in the state cabinet.

The controversy erupted after a screenshot of the Union ministers list began to make the rounds on social media, with several prominent personalities accusing the BJP of trying to split the state in two.

DMK MP Kanimozhi said, No one can share Tamil Nadu… No one needs to worry about such reports. Tamil Nadu is safe under a government now.

State Congress chief KS Alagiri said it is impossible for anyone to split Tamil Nadu to form Kongu Nadu. If it happens, it will set a precedent and lead to the formation of many such states. Sharing Tamil Nadu is an impossible dream even if some interested political parties would like to push it. People will never allow it. Such separatist ideas have no place here. A lone tree can not make a forest is the famous Tamil proverb. If we Tamils ​​will live, we will live in unity. This BJP agenda will not succeed, we strongly condemn it, said Alagiri.

The phrase Kongu Nadu in the profile of the Union Minister is also seen as a contradiction to the affirmative position of the CPD to use the word Ondriya (Union) instead of Madhiya (Center) to refer to the Central Government in official documents.

Answering a question about Kongu Nadu, BJP Secretary General Karu Nagarajan said the people’s wish will be fulfilled.

This has happened in other countries as well. Telangana is an example… If talking about Ondriya Arasu (Union government) is their desire, it is also the desire of people to call it Kongu Nadu, he said. However, when asked if the BJP in the Center was considering state dualism, he avoided the question.

Later Sunday, Nagarajan said there was no discussion in the BJP about Kongu Nadu.

It is a simple debate on social networks. I am not even sure about the origin of these discussions. Talking about Kongu Nadu is like the Tamil parties that once had alliances with UPA and NDA in the Center are now calling them Ondriya Arasu. There is nothing officially from BJP. Anyway, people’s wishes would be significant in such matters, he said.

Meanwhile, the leader of the BJP legislative party Nainar Nagendran said, Why is DMK afraid of the Kongu Nadu debate? Everything is Tamil Nadu, nothing to worry about but at the same time, you keep in mind that Andhra was split in two. And UP too. After all, if it is the will of the people, it would be the responsibility of the government to fulfill it.