After the death of Fianna Fils 2020 election has not yet surrendered
A year and a half after the 2020 general election, Fianna Fils’ internal investigation into her poor performance is not yet complete.
After the worst performance of parties ever in the election, when its candidate, Deirdre Conroy, secured only 5 per cent of the vote in the Dublin Bay South election, a large number of TDs have sharply criticized the report’s delay and warned that its findings must be essential and fundamental.
The investigation carried out by an internal group of six people is said to be nearing completion. It is headed by its chairman, Sean Fleming and is expected to be published within this month. In June, Mr. Fleming said the report was inevitable. Attempts to contact him on Sunday were unsuccessful.
Fianna Fil’s two other TDs are in the inner group: Mary Butler, a State Secretary from Waterford; and Cormac Devlin, a TD representing Dn Laoghaire. The other three came from Ard Chomhairle parties or the national executive.
Fianna Phil expected to win more than 50 seats in the election but ended up losing seats, returning 37 TD compared to 44 in 2016.
Following the result, there have been widespread calls for a fundamental review as well as questions about Taoiseach Michel Martin leading the party in 2023 and 2024. He will leave as Taoiseach in December 2022, but has said he will lead the party in the next election .
Over the weekend, a number of prominent TDs suggested a change of leadership would be required ahead of the upcoming election, including Jim OCallaghan, Cathal Crowe and James Lawless.
Mr OCallaghan, when asked if Mr Martin would lead the party in the next election, said: We will have to think about it.
He added: Any leader who indicates a departure date necessarily weakens himself. I fully understand when Taoiseach says he will run Fianna Fil in the next general election.
Former Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen, who has previously said he believes Martin should stay away before the next election, sent a letter to colleagues over the weekend calling for a special meeting to discuss what he described as a shocking result.
We are still awaiting Fianna Fil reviewing our horrific February 2020 election, he said.
I know it is considered better not to have an election postmortem very soon after the event, but such a delay is simply inexplicable at this stage.
It is imperative that both those elections and the end bad result now come under the microscope of the parliamentary party, he said.
Serious question
Mr Crowe said: “I was involved in some of the canvases and it became clear from an early part of the campaign that I was going to get lost and it would be hard in that situation to accumulate enthusiasm.
Pdraig OSullivan, a TD for Cork North Central, said he was very disappointed and serious questions had to be asked about the party’s position.
I think our election review is overdue. We need to address the issues facing the party, he said.
Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill said the election result showed that there is a demand now for a top-down review of roots and branches for what has gone wrong with the party.
Secretary of State Robert Troy said the 5 per cent result could not be argued. We are doing a good job but it is not resonating with the public, he said.
We would be foolish as a party not to look at our messages.
Disappointingly bitter bit, said Cavan-Monaghan TD Niamh Smyth. It is really important that we consider the outcome and learn from it as a matter of urgency.
Even before the special election there was criticism of the delay in the overall election review report, with some questions about whether it would be worth it.
Last week Senator Lisa Chambers said: I think it has taken a long time now for it to be useful. I’m not sure if it will bring any good.
She added. We have to do a post-election analysis after every election, but a few months later, when things are fresh in people’s minds.
It would have been preferable if it had been an external review by an independent organization rather than from within.
