Suspect charged with murder for Work | The Big Island Now





Hawaii Island police have charged 39-year-old Frank William Funes with the attempted murder of his longtime ex-girlfriend. The incident occurred in Pahoa on Thursday evening, July 8, 2021. At 1:50 a.m. Saturday, July 10, after talks with district attorneys, detectives from the Juvenile Assistance Section in the Zone charged Funes with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree theft, and abuse of a family or family member. Funes remains in police custody instead of $ 527,000 bail pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Monday afternoon, July 12, in South Hilo District Court. On Thursday evening, July 8, just before 10:15 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded with a stab wound to a mansion on Opae Street in the Pahoa Hawaii Beaches subdivision. While on his way to the scene, the response officers were given additional information that the suspect had left the residence in a multi-purpose vehicle Mazda. Officers located the vehicle parked on Kahakai Boulevard and began a traffic stop. Funes was identified as the Mazda operator, and was detained as additional officers responded to the scene to investigate. At the scene, officers contacted a 39-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to the upper body. She was transported by ambulance to the emergency room of Hilo Medical Center, in critical condition. The victim, and the teenage boy couples who were present during the incident, both identified Funes as the suspect. He was then arrested and transported to the police station for processing. During this investigation, detectives learned that Funes was no longer living in the mansion and had entered illegally through a window, entered the victims’ bedroom and started stabbing her with a large knife while she was in bed. Detectives received search warrants to process the residence and vehicle that Funes was operating. The victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bigislandnow.com/2021/07/11/puna-attempted-murder-suspect-charged/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos