COVID-19: 358 passengers from Brazil, India, Turkey flee to Lagos

No less than 358 passengers from red-listed countries — India, South Africa, Brazil and Turkey — who are required to observe mandatory isolation on arrival in Nigeria have fled to Lagos.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu unveiled this Sunday as he gave the update on COVID-19 status in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu said as dictated by the Presidential Steering Committee for COVID-19 (KDP), travelers from the countries listed in red (India, South Africa, Brazil and Turkey) were required to observe mandatory isolation.

So far, we have successfully isolated 2,386 passengers in the state of Lagos. Of that number, 15% (358) have fled, he revealed.

The governor said sanctions were being recommended and have already been met for abusers, saying that for foreigners, there would be revocation of their permanent residence and deportation, while for Nigerians, full prosecution of Lagos State COVID law -19 was recommended.

In travel protocols for connected passengers, Sanwo-Olu found that between May 8, 2021 and July 7, 2021, a total of 50,322 passengers of interest arrived in Lagos via Murtala Mohammed Airport, saying that out of 50,322 passengers, 18 percent (9,057 ) could not be reached by EKOTELEMED due to providing incorrect Nigerian contact numbers or contact details to access. (

It is the responsibility of travelers to ensure that they provide the necessary details for us to reach them for proper monitoring. Moving forward, travelers who do not provide proper details, including a phone number that can be reached for monitoring and an isolation address, will face serious sanctions, including fines and imprisonment under our Lagos State Coronavirus Act. of 2021, he said.

Regarding religious activities, Sanwo-Olu said greater vigilance was required at this time in churches and mosques and other places of religious worship.

Even as we are content that religious houses are now open for worship, after the long closures of 6 2020, we must not allow ourselves to be deluded that everything is now back to normal. This is especially critical as Sallah approaches, in just over a week from now.

The celebrations will undoubtedly bring people together in large numbers and create conditions that can unfortunately cause the spread of the Coronavirus. We must not allow this to happen.

For this reason, we are mandating full compliance with all safeguard protocols. Mandatory use of masks in all public places, Social Distance, Temperature Controls, Provisions for hand washing and cleaners and a maximum of 50 per cent utilization indoors, he said.

The governor added that while the Federal Government and the State Government have a major role to play in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, the responsibility of managing the third wave belonged to all, emphasizing that without public cooperation in general, we stand to the risks of losing lives and livelihoods, to a devastating degree.

Therefore, I would like to reiterate once again that it is not the time to get tired or complacent. Instead, we must re-energize to fight this invisible and seemingly ruthless enemy.

After nearly 18 months of daily dealing with this virus, it is understandable that many are tired and want their 7 old, pre-pandemic life back. Unfortunately, we do not have a choice in this regard, and fatigue is not an option. We have no chance of being tired, frustrated or distracted.

The enemy is formidable and opportunistic. It will only go as far as we allow. After triumphing over the first and second waves of the pandemic, we must now find within ourselves new energy reserves to extinguish this third emerging wave before the snowballs spiral out of control.

Let me assure you all that victory over COVID-19 is much closer today than at any other point in our recent history. But we must persevere to see this victory. We need to maintain our vigilance even when we increase vaccination coverage, he said.

