53 new cases, the average level of positivity stands at 0.1% for the whole week | Delhi News





New Delhi: The capital saw 53 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with the positivity rate dropping to 0.07%, the third time this week that the figure remained below 0.1%.

In the last 24 hours, 76,823 tests were performed, including 53,280 RT-PCR and 23,542 Rapid Antigen Tests. It was on Monday, July 5, that the positivity rate plunged to 0.09% and after passing between 0.11% and 0.12% during the week, fell to 0.07% on Sunday, with the last seven days recording an overall positivity rate of 0.1%. A month ago, the overall positive level of the week was recorded at 0.22%.

Sunday also recorded three Covid-19 casualties, bringing the death toll to 25,015 with a fatality rate of 1.74%. This month has witnessed a total of 38 Covid-19 deaths, with an average of 3.4 deaths per day. The death toll has dropped dramatically from 24.6 deaths on average every day in June and nearly 262 deaths per day on average in May. May marked 8,090 Covid-19 casualties, the highest in a single month since the March explosion last year.

Last week they averaged 2.8 deaths per day, which is 78.5% less than the 13 average deaths recorded each day a month ago. Last week saw an average of about 75.6 new cases every day. This is a decrease of almost 15% compared to 88.6 cases per day recorded on average a week ago and less with more than 54.2% of 165 fresh cases on average every day seen a month ago.

Between April 26, Monday and May 2, Sunday, when the city witnessed the peak of the second wave, the overall positivity rate was 32.13%, with 23,877 cases and 388.3 deaths reported on average per day.

Last Sunday saw the number of active cases below 1,000 points for the first time in more than a year and with 99 Covid-19 patients recovering from the disease in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases this Sunday plunged to 25 % further at 743.

The number of patients recovering in home isolation after Sunday is 252, while 431 are admitted to hospitals. Out of a total of 13,840 hospital beds, 13,409 are free. Until recently, more than 22,000 hospital beds were reserved for Covid-19 patients and the numbers were de-escalated with the main drop in fresh Covid-19 cases being recorded.

Of the total 3,954 Covid ICU beds in Delhi, 3,752 were empty at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, according to Delhi governments’ Corona online dashboard, including 1,339 vacant ICU beds with fans out of a total of 1,498.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/delhi/53-fresh-cases-average-positivity-rate-stays-at-0-1-for-entire-week/articleshow/84329903.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos