Don’t let rude killer cop Wayne Couzens overshadow heroic police officers
N IN 21st Century Britain, no police officer leaving home to start a shift can be sure that he or she will return home in pieces or even alive.
PC Brave Andrew Harper, for example, was on a routine phone call when he was killed by a gang of teenagers who pulled his body 50 miles behind their escape car.
Popular Sergeant Matiu Ratana did not even leave the police station.
He was shot dead at the Croydon custody center.
The brave officers put themselves in a way of injury to protect us like the policeman photographed by The Sun last month transporting two small children to safety from a blazing hell.
About 10,000 officers are injured in attacks each year.
Knives are now a constant threat to swingers. Two officers were stabbed in a Dartmoor village just last week.
Police face these dangers every time they wear the uniform. We take them for granted.
Importers It is important to recall such stories of heroism during the storm over murderous cop Wayne Couzens and the failure of the Met police to protect the tragic victim Sarah Everard.
IMPORTANT, BUT INadequate
There are other statistics that highlight the Couzens issue and the safety of all of us, especially women.
Now we know this porn addict, so infamous that he was nicknamed Rapist by former colleagues, it was an alarm bell.
He had been officially reported as an illuminator at least three times, with CCTV shots of his car license plate provided to police.
Flashers often become serious sex criminals.
Couzens’ inappropriate behavior towards women was the subject of rumors in the canteen.
Yet even with such evidence shouting for action, nothing was done to stop it.
EXCELLENT FOR YEARS
A dozen police officers are now being questioned for failing to check those license plates that would have immediately identified the killer as another officer.
It seems inexplicable. And is.
Until you realize that Britains police are full of villains who have been convicted of serious crimes.
At any given time, according to Freedom of Information checks, nearly 1,000 boys and girls in blue have criminal records.
An investigation two years ago revealed that 913 officers had been arrested in the previous four years for crimes such as grievous bodily harm, domestic violence, theft, drugs … and 142 sexual offenses, including 14 rapes. Only 24 percent were fired on their own.
Considering how difficult it is to be arrested for rape, still less convicted, this is a shocking figure.
Ignition of a threat to women of all ages is treated by the police as a trivial offense, which is barely worth registering, despite evidence that could escalate dangerously.
This means that half of our population can not feel safe on the streets, even during the day.
And it is merely a symptom of the crisis in modern police confirmed by the suspension of the top command of the Greater Manchester Police for its failure to even record 80,000 crimes a year, or 220 a day. GMP officials insisted they would not report a crime on their own.
The London Met police are probably feeling the same way, with up to nine out of ten burglaries in the capital unsolved.
Manchester New Chief Executive Stephen Watson condemns attempts to investigate or ignore crimes that alarm the public the most.
He mentioned theft from service stations, but just as easily could have talked about Flash Couzens.
Call me old-fashioned, but the kind of people who do this can commit many other crimes, Mr. Watson said.
We have CCTV footage of the individual plus their number plate.
One thing the police are uniquely authorized to do is arrest criminals and if they would not do it, then no one is.
The death of Sarah Everards thrilled the nation because it could have been prevented so easily using Mr. Watsons’s simple basic reason.
Boris Johnson is recruiting 20,000 additional officers. They will be useless if they are not trained by their senior officers to do the job properly.
This requires nothing less than a revolution in police management that orders those officers to return to their main duty and start shutting down villains like Couzens.
