International
GST for advice, Public-Private Partnerships and foreign investment in ACT housing campaigns
ACT Chairman David Seymour and Deputy CEO Brooke van Velden Photo / Brett Phibbs
The Act seeks to resolve the housing crisis by sending a capital flood into the development and infrastructure sectors, using Public-Private Partnerships, sharing the GST with advice and amendments to the Overseas Investment Act to allow foreigners to invest in rent-building developments .
Leader David Seymour unveiled his party’s housing discussion document today, which was a quick policy to attract private capital to enable better infrastructure and housing. It enhances existing Act policies to modernize consent to make building a home easier.
Seymour said the plan was to regulate Kiwi’s dream of property ownership.
“Being a property ownership democracy was an essential part of New Zealand history. People have come here for generations so they can become property owners.
“Now, we are in danger of becoming a neo-feudal society with a ruling class on one side, and houses not on the other,” Seymour said.
The Act seeks to establish a Public-Private Partnership agency by merging the Crown Partner Infrastructure and the Infrastructure Commission. The new unit will be given a “mandate to seek and secure private capital for new infrastructure projects to build things”.
Infrastructure spokesman Simon Court said the new agency would be called the “Nation Building Agency” or NBA and said it would “overload” the investment in infrastructure.
Money councils would be given a carrot to make sure they would not stand in the way of new infrastructure projects. The act would share half of the GST proceeds earned from building a new home with any local council giving consent to that home.
Housing spokesman Brooke van Velden said the party estimated the scheme would provide “$ 1 billion each year to support local development by enabling infrastructure”.
“Tips that accept more, get more,” she said.
The final policy would make it easier for foreign investors to finance lease-building developments, where investors would build new homes in order to rent to long-term tenants, rather than sell them. Existing foreign ownership rules have led to an underdeveloped rental construction sector in New Zealand.
The Act seeks to lease constructed houses the same exemption that investors currently receive in pension villages and student hotels.
“The beauty of exempting rental buildings from restrictions on overseas investment is that it increases the rent stock by financing more stocks but does not allow foreign investors to offer the price of existing homes,” van Velden said.
“The government should pave the way for high quality home builders, not being hampered. Rental construction offers sustainable opportunities for tenants across New Zealand.
The act has already said it would remove the RMA and replace it with two new pieces of legislation, one focusing on environmental protection and another regulating urban development. His housing discussion paper was readmitted to those policies Monday.
The Act is not the only one looking at ideas like infrastructure financing, PPP and GST sharing. The government has used Crown Infrastructure Partners to fund infrastructure at Milldale in Auckland, although this is not a full PPP.
Local government spokesman National Chris Luxon has also tossed out the idea of sharing the GST with councils. Although his idea is based on allowing advice to keep GST meeting at rates, rather than using GST sharing to stimulate development.
The government has also made a fuss about encouraging more rental buildings in New Zealand. Housing Minister Megan Woods has previously acknowledged that “building rent for long-term affordable rent is something that stands out from its lack in the New Zealand market, which you see in the most advanced economies”.
However, the Government has not yet made any significant policy changes to make foreign investment rules clearer and more encouraging to investors.
Act is visiting her nationwide housing proposals as part of her “Fair Talks” campaign.
Seymour said his package would “solve the underlying problem in housing”, which is the lack of urban land for development.
“We need new ways to finance and build infrastructure, new coordination between central and local government, new land approval rules and new ways to access building materials,” he said.
