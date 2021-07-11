Thirty killed after lightning storm swept across India as buildings collapsed and trees were sent





Thirty people have been killed in India after a wild lightning storm swept across the country watching buildings collapse and trees fall to the ground. The victims, from different parts of the nation and including several children, were struck by lightning as the monsoon season gripped the country. 3 Thirty people have died after being struck by lightning Credit: Getty According to reports, 14 victims died in Prayagraj, five in Kanpur Dehat, three in Firozabad and Kaushambi, and two in Unnao and Chitrakoot. A 12-year-old boy, a 32-year-old and a 50-year-old were killed in Kaushambi. A 50-year-old and a 40-year-old were killed in Firozabad while standing under a Neem tree that was struck by lightning. Shocking video footage shows the sky lit up as a bolt of lightning strikes the watchtower in Jaipur Amer, which is believed to have killed between 10 and 12 people. Seventeen people were seriously injured in the watchtower as incredible weather spread Sunday night, seeing them rescued by police and the State Disaster Response Force. 3 The place is in the middle of the monsoon season Credit: Getty 3 The most turbulent weather is forecast for the following days Credit: Getty The powerful storm has sent buildings that fall to the ground and have torn trees from the ground. The Rajasthan government has now called an emergency meeting of the state department for disaster management to assess the incidents on Sunday. Rajasthan Prime Minister Ashok Gehlot has promised compensation to the victim’s families and offered “his deepest condolences”. It comes just days after 27 people – mostly farmers – died in West Bengal after being struck by lightning during this week ‘s storms. Eight passengers were also injured when a flight from Mumbai to Kolkata was caught by a storm as it approached to land. Four were taken to hospital after suffering from extreme unrest. The latest figures available from the National Bureau of Crime Records say 2,900 people were killed by lightning in India in 2019. The most turbulent weather is forecast for the country in the coming days. Weather warnings for thunder and lightning are in effect for Andhra Pradesh districts until July 16th.

