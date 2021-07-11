Increase Attempts to Hit the Elderly Before Switching to Living with Covid-19: Experts, Health News, and Top Stories

As Singapore shifts to preparing to live with Covid-19, experts are calling for swift efforts to vaccinate older people, protect them from the likelihood of being struck by the coronavirus and succumb to it.

Hundreds of unvaccinated seniors could become infected and face life-threatening illnesses in the next 12 months as Covid-19 restrictions are eased, warned Associate Professor Alex Cook, research vice dean at the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health in National University of Singapore.

Older people aged 70 and over were the first age group to be offered the Covid-19 vaccine, but currently have the lowest intake rate of about 70 percent – even lower than the age groups that offered the strokes last month.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Prof Cook said Singapore already sees hundreds of flu deaths each year.

“So having hundreds of deaths from Covid-19 is not very different … It’s just that we have a much better vaccine for Covid-19 than we have for the flu, so we have more chances to prevent those deaths,” he said. he said

He added that Singapore has kept the Covid-19 death rate low for the past 18 months by imposing restrictions on all age groups.

“If we keep a lot of the measures in place indefinitely, like not traveling without a two week quarantine on both ends, wearing a mask forever … then yes, we can keep the numbers low for a while. “But for how long? Until 2025? 2030? It would definitely not be realistic,” he said.

Adding that there may be an increase in cases here once the measures are eased, Prof Cook said that if that happens, very few of those vaccinated will face life-threatening illnesses.

“But if 20 percent of the elderly decide not to be vaccinated, then this is the group in which deaths will prevail when Covid-19 spreads in the community. That is why I think it is so important to vaccinate as many seniors as possible.” “(as much as possible) next month,” he said.

Health experts here have repeatedly said that the elderly should be vaccinated as they are more vulnerable to severe complications from Covid-19.

Efforts have continued to encourage seniors to take strokes.

Volunteers and staff from the People’s Association (PA) have been going door-to-door across the island since the beginning of this year to talk to seniors about vaccines and address their concerns. They are assisted by volunteer doctors, who go along from time to time to help answer health-related questions.

Despite this, vaccination levels among the elderly appear to have flattened in the past month.

Associate Professor Lim Poh Lian, director of the High Level Isolation Unit of the National Center for Infectious Diseases, said: “Making vaccination as accessible as possible is necessary to close the last mile gap for this group.

“We may have to think outside the box … to reach them – maybe a getai performance or a prize-winning lottery?”

More resources in popular dialects and languages, or infographics and messages in simpler languages, can help older, less educated people, said Prof Lim.

Last Friday, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Facebook that vaccination levels for those aged 70 and over were not high enough.

“Our seniors are very sensitive to the severe effects of Covid-19 when they become infected. We must do everything we can to avoid high levels of hospitalization or mortality among our seniors when we open up,” he said. Wong, who co-chairs Mr. multi-ministerial task force dealing with Covid-19.

“So if you have elderly parents, grandparents or relatives who have not yet been vaccinated, please contact them and persuade them to get their strokes quickly.”