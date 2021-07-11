Prayer for Father Stan Swamy in the churches of Calcutta

Priests in the city on Sunday spoke of ‘his fight against injustice’ and to inspire the tribes to believe that they should not ‘lose their rights’

The Roman Catholic Churches in Calcutta paid their respects to Father Stan Swamy and spoke about the work of the ailing priest Jesus who died in federal custody awaiting parole at the age of 84. In some churches, the tribal rights activist was shown spontaneous respect during Sunday service, and in some others, prayer meetings were held in remembrance of him and

praying for the rest of his soul.

The priests in town on Sunday spoke of the Fr Stans fighting injustice and convincing the tribes that they should not lose their rights. A prayer was held for Father Stan at the House of Archbishops on Sunday evening. Ranchi-based Fr Stan, who had suffered from Parkinson’s disease, died July 5 at a Mumbai hospital after being in custody for nine months. … Father Stan Swamy never surrendered and did not compromise on injustice. He persevered and fought for the cause of justice for the tribal people, marginalized, oppressed, rejected and unwanted, for which he had to pay a heavy price, said FatherDominic Gomes, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Kalcutta. On Sunday, he led prayers at St Vincents Home Chapel and St Catherines Home Chapel, both in Kidderpore.