International
Prayer for Father Stan Swamy in the churches of Calcutta
Priests in the city on Sunday spoke of ‘his fight against injustice’ and to inspire the tribes to believe that they should not ‘lose their rights’
The Roman Catholic Churches in Calcutta paid their respects to Father Stan Swamy and spoke about the work of the ailing priest Jesus who died in federal custody awaiting parole at the age of 84.
In some churches, the tribal rights activist was shown spontaneous respect during Sunday service, and in some others, prayer meetings were held in remembrance of him and
praying for the rest of his soul.
The priests in town on Sunday spoke of the Fr Stans fighting injustice and convincing the tribes that they should not lose their rights.
A prayer was held for Father Stan at the House of Archbishops on Sunday evening.
Ranchi-based Fr Stan, who had suffered from Parkinson’s disease, died July 5 at a Mumbai hospital after being in custody for nine months.
… Father Stan Swamy never surrendered and did not compromise on injustice. He persevered and fought for the cause of justice for the tribal people, marginalized, oppressed, rejected and unwanted, for which he had to pay a heavy price, said FatherDominic Gomes, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Kalcutta.
On Sunday, he led prayers at St Vincents Home Chapel and St Catherines Home Chapel, both in Kidderpore.
The Sisters of the Cross sisters decided to pay homage to Father Stan and prayed together for him.
Father Gomes said at the prayer meeting that being “a Christian, a missionary in today’s world is truly a great task, a challenge and a responsibility.”
“If anyone surrenders and does not take on challenges or make efforts to fight … today we must all continue to fight against injustice against tribal and poor people … many are behind bars for no reason,” said Father Gomes. .
“Will we dilute, compromise, be lukewarm, or adopt an adjustable policy all about our Christian values? Or are we willing to grow up and stand firm in our beliefs and strive to live a true Christian life?
“How many of us will follow the cause of Father Stan and will be ready to follow in his footsteps, to be a martyr for their people. Is the world transforming me… or am I, as a Christain, transforming the world? He said.
Father Gomes asked everyone present to pledge.
“Let us pledge today to fight injustice at all levels of our society and pray for more and more Father Stan to be born and to stand for the poor and the weak,” he said.
At Christ the King Church in Circus Park, the parish priest spoke of Father Stan in the morning as well as the evening service.
“Father Stan told the tribes that they should not lose their rights and obligations and how any other community they should come to in the ordinary course,” said Father Basil Mandi, parishioner
priest, Church of King Christ.
“Many would think that tribes mean backwardness, tribes mean non-civilization, but he (Father Stan) was fighting and he was like a light to the community,” he said.
Visitors, limited due to the pandemic, prayed for the soul of Father Stan.
“In almost all 65 churches of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Calcutta, respect was shown to Fr Stan in various ways,” Father Gomes said.
