The third death of COVID in BVI is confirmed





Dr Ronald Georges Dr Ronald Georges The Ministry of Health has now confirmed that three people in the territory have died from COVID-19. This third COVID-related death is a 72-year-old male with basic medical conditions. At the time of his death, the deceased was a patient at Dr D Orlando Smith Hospital in Road Town. It is sad to report another death just one day after our second COVID-related death was confirmed. I want to express my sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased, the Chief Medical Officer of the Temporary Area (CMO), Dr Ronald Georges said in a statement on Friday. To date, we have 821 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 and I want the public to understand that it will get worse before it gets better if we all do what is necessary to arrest the spread of the community, he added. he at that time, What we are seeing so far are unvaccinated persons with basic medical conditions being significantly negatively affected. “I want to reaffirm the benefits of getting the vaccine, especially for people who will be more vulnerable to this disease,” said Dr. Georges. The first coronavirus-related death occurred in April 2020 and was a 52-year-old female patient in hospital. The second death reported was a 32-year-old male with basic medical conditions. In the meantime, the incumbent CMO has urged individuals, organizations and businesses to adhere to COVID protocols and guidelines. These protocols include washing and / or cleaning your hands (for approximately 20 seconds), wearing masks properly, physically distancing (more than three feet), and covering coughs and sneezes regardless of vaccination status. If we are to flatten this curve and control the spread of COVID, we must use all the tools in our arsenal and work together. We should not bury our loved ones and friends from COVID. Now is the time to be all inside. We each have our role to play in making BVI safe and vaccination is a very important key, he stated. Copyright 2021 BVI News, Media Expressions Limited. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or distributed.



