



WARNING: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing. Nearly two months after Secwpemc’s first Tk’emlps nation set fire to a national account when it was announced it had discovered the buried remains of some 215 children at the bases of former residential school principals they said they would release their report detailed findings Thursday. The First Nation, near Kamloops, BC, announced that it would publicly reveal the results of its ground-penetrating radar scans, which have since inspired many other indigenous communities to seek out the technology themselves and have renewed the right calls. for justice. LOOK | A residential school survivor recites poems about dead children: Marilyn Adolph spent 11 years at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. She turned to poetry after the preliminary discovery of the remains of 215 former students on school premises. Listen to Adolphin reciting her poem I Hear You When You Call in Honor of So Many Silent Children. 4:04 The release that is being planned this week will include an “briefing on the work of radar penetrating the ground” as well as “next steps” for the First Nation. It will also include statements from the institution’s survivors. The Kamloops Indian Residential School, run by a Catholic order, was once the largest such institution in Canada. Shortly after the discovery of radar penetrating Tokwemkps At Secwpemcground, the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan discovered that it had found 751 unmarked graves on the site of the Medieval Indian Residential School, the last such Canadian institution to close in 1997. Other communities have confirmed since such tragic findings. More than 150,000 indigenous children were forced to attend institutions from the 1870s to the late 1990s, and many were physically and sexually abused, forced to learn English, and forcibly prevented from practicing their cultural traditions and languages. LOOK | Residential school survivors in signs of abuse: WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. Three former students of residential schools, including the one in Kamloops, BC, talk about the violent abuse they faced and their reaction to the discovery of the remains of indigenous children. 5:33 In 2015, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission released its report after inter-local hearings that heard evidence for months. The commission concluded that at least 4,100 of the indigenous children forced to attend church-run institutions died but that half of the deaths had no recorded cause; a third of deaths were recorded without any name. Local experts say the number is likely to be much higher. Tk’emlps at Secwpemc said it will host a live broadcast and public event to release the full findings titled “KIRS Le Estcw (The Missing)” on Thursday at 9am website . Assistance is available to anyone affected by the prolonged effects of residential schools and those encouraged by recent reports. Society of Indian Residential School Survivorscan be contacted free of charge1-800-721-0066. A national line of Indian residential school crisis has been set up to provide support for training students and those affected. Access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis hotline: 1-866-925-4419. Within BC, the KUU-SH.BA Crisis Association provides a line of First Nations and Indigenous crises available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is free and can be reached at 1-800-588-8717 or online atkuu-uscrisisline.com.

