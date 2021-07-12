Fianna Phil Leading Candidates Slow Down to Start Leadership Race After Election Failure

Leading opponents to replace Michel Martin at the helm of Fianna Fil are holding back the withdrawal of a leadership race despite a disastrous special election result and growing disagreement within the party.

behind the table disgruntled Fianna Fil TD are waiting for a leadership candidate to go ahead before signing a no-confidence motion in Taoiseach.

Movements are underway within the party to persuade TD to sign a no-confidence motion against the leader. However, senior party figures are reluctant to do so until a candidate expresses his willingness to come out against Mr. Martin.

Independent Irish has learned that at least three TDs are willing to signn motion of no confidence but iIt is believed eight willsign once a candidate goes ahead.

Dublin Bay South TD leadership ambitions Jim OCallaghans have been damaged as a result of the additional election result in his constituency.

Speaking yesterday, he said that he ueis interested in being a leader, but will not challenge Martin in the short term.

He also said he would not sign a no-confidence motion against Mr Martin.

Other runners, including ministers Darragh OBrien and Michael McGrath, will also be reluctant to rise at a time when Mr Martin is just one year in a two-and-a-half term as Taoiseach under the coalition deal with Fine Gael.

Mr Martin has indicated he intends to lead the party in the next general elections expected in 2025 but this is not seen as a realistic perspective within his parliamentary party.

Some TDs believe that if a potential candidate announces an offer, a significant number of TDs would be willing to sign the motion.

However, other TDs believe that once Mr. Martin was removed as leader, the leadership candidates would make themselves known.

Mr OCallaghan told RT yesterday that it was unlikely Martin would lead the party to an election if one were to take place in 2024.

However, Education Minister Norma Foley said there was no widespread support in the party for a clash against Taoiseach and that Mr Martin could absolutely lead the party in the next election.

Mr McGrath wrote on Twitter last night that voters had given a message and this is not the time for us to talk about ourselves.

To succeed, we must support our Taoiseach, our team, work together, have unity of purpose and show the public that their concerns are our priorities at all times, he said.

The debate within the party follows a grim performance in the Dublin Bay by-elections, with candidate Deirdre Conroy failing to get 5 votes, the worst election result for Fianna Fils.

Former Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen on Saturday called for an urgent meeting of the parliamentary party, leadership and senior officials to discuss the alarming result of the member election and in recent years the overall election result. His call was widely welcomed by party figures.

If 10 signatures are collected from party TDs for a no-confidence motion, a submission can be addressed to the whip of the party chief.

Some TDs I talked to Independent Irish last night believe there will be no aggravation because TDs are paralyzed by fears about the prospect of a general election.

However, one senior TD said there may not be enough votes among the TDs to succeed with a no-confidence motion. A total of 19 TDs out of 37 will have to vote against the leader for him to succeed.

If 40 pieces were reached, it would be very uncomfortable for the leader. I doubt he would even reach 19 in secret

ballot, they said.

The source added that the party was in a very bad situation and that going into coalition with Fine Gael destroyed the identity of Fianna Fils.

TD Paul McAuliffe, said a small number of people are dissatisfied with Mr Martins’ leadership. However he did not see any alternatives presented.

However, Sligo Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry called on Taoiseach to resign this summer and spare us the no-confidence motion.

Now is the time for the Exit holiday so we do not spoil the very important work between Covid, housing, health and other issue, he said.