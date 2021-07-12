News updates from HT: Priyanka Gandhi will meet with UP Congress leaders today and all the latest news | Latest India News

Here are the main news, analysis and opinions today at 9am. Know everything about the latest news and other news updates from the Hindustan Times.

Priyanka Gandhi to meet UP Congress leaders today, 2022 polls on agenda

Congress Secretary-General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a virtual meeting with senior leaders of the Uttar Pradesh party unit on Monday, in an exercise seen as an attempt to prepare for next year’s assembly elections. . Congress is looking to make a comeback in the state after more than 30 years. Read more.

28 killed by lightning as heavy rains hit Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh

Lightning killed 28 people in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh while many places in northern India received rain on Sunday. Thirteen animals, including 10 goats and a cow, were also killed by lightning. Read more.

Puri will hold Rath Yatra today without dedication: Check out all the details here

Puri in Odisha is set to hold the second Rath Yatra without deovtee on Monday due to the coronavirus disease pandemic (Covid-19). The Jagannath Temple administration has said the yatra will be organized in strict compliance with Covid security protocols. According to Puri Jagannath temple administrator Ajaya Jena, only those servants who test negatively for Covid-19 will be allowed to participate in the towing of the carts, reports the PTI news agency. Read more.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in many parts of northern India today

The Meteorological Department of India (IMD) has forecast “heavy to very heavy rains” on Monday in parts of northern India, which continue to suffer from the unforgivable heat wave. The IMD forecast is for Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chadigarh, Haryana and the national capital Delhi. Read more.

Italy and Mancini a shy match from the longest level of loss in international football after the victory in Euro 2020

Roberto Mancini has turned the fortunes of the Italian national football team into just a little over three years after he became the team manager. The former Inter Milan and Manchester City coach was put in charge of Azzurri after a disastrous campaign under Gian Piero Ventura that the team failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. It was a national shock for Italy after they had played in every FIFA World Cup since their failure to qualify in 1958. Read more.

Mahira Khan responds if she is secretly married, asking Siri to call her secret husband. Look

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, in a new promotional video for her venture Mashion, took fans ’assumptions about her and revealed if there is any truth to them. The first assumption made about her was that she was secretly married. Read more.

Sussanne Khan shares cardio exercises and abs sculpture in the new video: Look

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, motivated her fans to hit hard by distributing an intense workout video of herself exercising at home. Her followers were impressed by the dedication that the Indian and Indian stylist showed in the clip. She did cardio routines and abs sculpture in the 2 minute long video, and will be a perfect motive to start your week. Read more.

The man holds 16 bowling balls at once to set the record. Look

Guinness World Records often take to Instagram to share such record videos that are startling. Like their last part that may leave you amazed. It shows a man named Chad setting a record that includes bowling balls, 16 of them to be exact. Read more.