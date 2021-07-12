Sydneys CBD all but empty as NSW registers 112 Covid-19 cases





Sydney was completely deserted on Monday. Photo: Jeremy Piper / NCA NewsWire The shocking images show the grim reality that Sydney CBD has just woken up. As Greater Sydney recorded 112 new positive cases Monday, CBD streets were deserted as the message to stay home seems to have finally reached home. At George St, light rail carts ran with almost no one on them, while pedestrian distributors along the city’s main arteries, such as Queen Victoria and Haymarket, were a ghost town. Read Next Only a fraction of the masked Sydneysiders – essential workers, construction staff and CBD residents – could be seen walking around. George St was a ghost town on Monday, but for the essential workers. Photo: Jeremy Piper / NCA NewsWire The area around the George Sts light rail was almost empty. Photo: Jeremy Piper / NCA NewsWire The Queen Victoria building on George St had few people around. Photo: Jeremy Piper / NCA NewsWire A CBD light rail cart only shows one person traveling. Photo: Jeremy Piper / NCA NewsWire Chariots and train stations were also abandoned in and around the city. At Central Station, only transport workers and a select few passengers could be seen on the platforms. Inside the trains, most of the carts contained less than two passengers. Central Station was almost empty. Photo: Jeremy Piper / NCA NewsWire The carts had no more than two people inside them. Photo: Jeremy Piper / NCA NewsWire Haymarket was quietly devastating. Photo: Jeremy Piper / NCA NewsWire The Sydney blockade is expected to last several weeks. Photo: Jeremy Piper / NCA NewsWire School students and a lone walker were the only people seen on the stairs from Town Hall Station to QVB. Photo: Jeremy Piper / NCA NewsWire Martin Place, one of the busiest places in Sydney’s CBD, was completely empty. Further Elizabeth St, Hyde Park, which would normally have a large number of people absorbing the good weather that greeted Sydney on Monday, was quite free. Many cafes in the CBD were closed, while those that were open had only a small number of customers waiting for ready-made coffee. Even the suburbs of CBD were empty, with the pedestrian shopping area filled with pedestrians, completely free of foot traffic. Sydney is expected to remain empty for several weeks, with NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian acknowledging that the blockade is all but guaranteed to extend beyond Friday. “Given the numbers it is not possible, indeed, almost impossible, for us to get out of the blockade on Friday, but we will be able to provide you with further information as soon as it comes in handy, she said Monday. Sydney Evin Priest is a general news reporter in Sydney for NCA NewsWire. He returned to Australia in 2020 after a four-year tenure as sports correspondent in the US Evin began his journalistic career with News Corp a … Read more Read Next

