Weather forecast in the UK: Britons prepare for torrential rain as Met Office issues yellow warning





The British are preparing for torrential rain and storm as summer bathing continues. Heavy rain is set to hit the country prompting forecasters to issue a stern rain weather forecast for some regions. Much of the south and southeast of England are in the yellow warning zone which is in effect from noon to midnight. Forecasters warned that rainfall could cause ‘travel disruptions and flooding in some places’ and also said homes and businesses could be flooded with damaged buildings. There is also a warning of rapid flooding that could cause a ‘danger to life’ and power outages have also been warned.





(Image: Alamy Live News.)

Experts said up to 90 mm of rain could fall in the most affected areas which could also see ‘slow, heavy rain, with some storms’ in the afternoon. The Met Office said: “This could lead to heavy rainfall in some places with 20 to 30 mm of rain per hour and possibly over 60 mm at some points in two or three hours. “There is also a chance that heavy rain will continue to fall over parts of the south east of England during the afternoon or evening and continue until early Tuesday.





(Image: PA)

“If that happens, there is a chance that it will rain 60 to 90 mm at some point.” Temperatures will also remain lower than the high levels felt in June, with mercury barely reaching above 20C in London. He will remain in his mid-teens for most parts of the UK throughout the day. And it is not expected to get much better on Tuesday with some forecasts that there will be more wet weather and rainfall across the central and southern regions.





(Image: Met Office)

But there is still hope for a heat wave around the corners and temperature tables from Netweather show conditions could improve by Wednesday and London is forecast for 25C. The scorching heat wave is projected to continue for days, with mercury rising to 26C going into next week. Five-day weather forecast in the UK Sot: Unstable for very cloudy and early rain giving it magic and brighter showers later. South England and East England will see the most unresolved conditions with heavy rain and storms this afternoon, including some possible torrential rains. Tonight: Evening showers, some heavy, especially over southern and eastern England, will gradually lighten and fade overnight leaving clear spells and a few bits of fog. Tuesday: A much more determined day than late with most of the dry areas with warm sunshine and showers scattered inland. Cloudy in some North Sea coastal areas and northern Scotland Forecast for Wednesday to Friday: Mostly dry with sunny forecasts, but most killed in times of light rain in the far north and northwest. Generally light winds and getting warmer but cooler on some shores.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/uk-weather-forecast-brits-braced-24512841 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos