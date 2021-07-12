Churches pay homage to Father Stan with Sunday service | Kolkata News





Kolkata: The city’s Catholic churches held special services Sunday for Father Stan Swamy, the priest of Jesus who died on July 5, calling for peace, justice and mercy as priests prayed for Father Stans’ soul, asking the Lord to helped in the spring of many more missionaries like him, to continue the crusade for the poor.

The 84-year-old priest, who was celebrated for leading tribal rights movements, was arrested in October 2020 for his alleged involvement in activities that incited violence against the state. The Catholic world, which has given the priest the title of martyr, has demanded justice for the premeditated murder. Each church allowed 50 parishioners to participate physically while the rest joined virtually.

St. Thomas Church on Middleton Row, King’s Church in Circus Park, St. Teresa Church on AJC Bose Street, St. Mary’s Church on Ripon Street, St. Xaviers Campus Chapel on Park Street, St. Vincents Home and St. Catherines Home the chapels at Kidderpore saw the priests offering prayers for Father Stan.

We hope the perpetrators of the compulsion are touched by our prayers, said Father Dominic Gomes, the Archdiocese’s Vicar General, who read special prayers for Father Stan at St Vincents Home and St Catherines Home, which were attended by Catholic nuns. Let us pledge today to fight injustice at all levels of our society and pray that more like Father Stan stands for the poor and weak. He paid a heavy price, but justice will indeed prevail and we leave it to God to make it happen. Let us all try to fulfill his mission, urged the deputy general.

In evening worship, too, the chapel of St. Xaviers held prayers for Father Stan. The Jesuits of Kolkata province had led several protest movements since their arrest in October. The loss falls heavily within the portals of St. Xaviers because he was a regular visitor here and had spoken to our college students about the need to start food movements because every mouth has the right to food, said Father Jeyaraj Veluswamy, the rector of St. Xaviers who was part of the Sunday prayer services.

His work made him an international figure. We need young people to follow his example of sacrifice if the change we want is to be translated into reality. We prayed for Father Stan on Sunday morning and then again during evening worship. We will continue to pray for justice, peace and reconciliation, said Father Dominic Savio, director of St Xaviers College.

Sunil Baptist, a retired teacher who was part of the Sunday morning service at St. Teresa Church, said the parishioner devoted a considerable amount of service to praying for the departed Jesus.

