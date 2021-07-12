Rohingya cautious as Myanmar’s anti-junta resistance stretches





SITTWE (MYANMAR): A shadow government is breaking taboos in Buddhist-majority Myanmar by welcoming Rohingya to its anti-junta coalition, but many in the long-persecuted Muslim minority are wary after decades of deadly discrimination and deadly violence.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since Aung San Suu Kyi’s government collapsed in a coup in February, sparking major pro-democracy protests and a bloody military coup.

Dissident lawmakers from her party dominate a “Government of National Unity” in exile, gathering support for resistance among foreign governments and in international news broadcasts.

Last month they invited the Rohingya to “join hands” to end military rule, vowing to repatriate those who fled to Bangladesh following a deadly 2017 military attack on their communities in the western state of Rakhine.

They also vowed to grant citizenship to the minority, which has long been stateless after decades of discriminatory policies.

The use of the word “Rohingya” was new – wary of sentiments among the predominantly Buddhist, ethnic-majority Bamar population, the government of Suu Kyi had referred to the community as “Muslims living in Rakhine”.

But suspicion remains among those Rohingya still in Myanmar, where they are widely seen as interlopers from Bangladesh and denied citizenship, rights and access to services.

“Making a promise and then getting outside support is like putting bait on fish,” said Wai Mar, who has lived in a relocation camp for nearly a decade.

Reached from a bumpy, potholed road from the western city of Sittwe, the wooden huts of Thet Kay Pyin Rohingya camp housing were chased or burned from their homes during previous clashes with ethnic Rakhine Buddhists in 2012.

“We are concerned that we exist only to be human shields or sacrificial goats,” Wai Mar added.

The mother of four San Yee, who struggles to secure her children even with remittances her husband sends from Malaysia, agrees.

“We cannot place all our trust and expectations in them because we have been oppressed for so long.”

Despite efforts, there are no Rohingya representatives among the current 32-member National Unity Government cabinet.

“We realized we would not get everything overnight” after Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy deleted an army-backed party in the 2015 polls, another camp resident, Ko Tun Hla, told AFP.

“But we did not even get basic human rights, for example, freedom of movement, becoming a citizen, returning to our original homes – we did not get any of them.”

From the camp they heard reports of a horrific blow that sent 700,000 of their relatives across the border into Bangladesh, bringing up tales of rape, arson and murder.

The Myanmar public was largely unsympathetic to Rohingya’s plight, while activists and journalists reported on issues facing online vitriolic abuse.

After the military was charged with genocide, Suu Kyi traveled to The Hague to defend the generals at the UN High Court.

Months later they overthrew him in a coup.

With anti-junta protesters in most Bamar cities like Yangon and Mandalay not being shown by the military, many in Thet Kay Pyin are intimidated.

“While they are killing their people cruelly and brutally without any hesitation, they would do more with us as they do not care about us,” said Tun Hla, another camp resident.

A few days after the February coup, soldiers came to Thet Kay Pyin and held a meeting, at first calming people down and urging them to stay calm, Win Maung said.

“But when we demanded our rights, they spoke in a threatening way.”

“They said we were Bengali, not Rohingya, and threatened to shoot us as well.”

Bengali is a derogatory term for Rohingya in Myanmar which erroneously implies that they are recent immigrants from Bangladesh.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing – who was the head of the armed forces during the 2017 crackdown – has dismissed the word Rohingya as “an imaginary term”.

For many in Thet Kay Pyin, after nearly a decade of ambiguity, political loyalty comes second.

“If they will give us our rights, we will cooperate with the army, NLD or NUG,” Ko Tun Hla said.

“If our rights are granted, we will cooperate with anyone.”

San Yee added: “I want to go back and live my life as before – this is my hope.

“But when will our expectation and hope come true?” she sighed. “Only after we die?”

