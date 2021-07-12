Covid-19 NZ: Airport and port workers placed under vaccination order





About 1,800 airport and port workers will now need to be vaccinated in order to do their job, says Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. It comes months after government-employed border guards and managed isolation and quarantine staff had to be hit or displaced from the front line. Experts have long pushed the Government to close the gap in border vaccines and create a sustainable approach for those in high-risk occupations. I am extending the mandatory order to cover another 1800 active currently unvaccinated border employees. This is necessary to eliminate vaccination among the wider frontier workforce and strengthen our ongoing response to Covid-19, Hipkins said. As well as workers in isolated isolation and quarantine (MIQ), workers in our ports and airports who are at greatest risk of exposure to COVID-19 should now be vaccinated. READ MORE:

Hannah Peters / Getty Images Port workers soon need to be vaccinated in order to do their job. (Photo file) Only 54 percent of active port workers and 82 percent of active border workers have been fully vaccinated. All government employees covered by the order must have received their first dose by August 26, while private border employees must have received their first dose by September 30. All new workers included in the Order will need to have their first dose before starting work. Border workers who remain unvaccinated after the requirements take effect will need to discuss options with their employer. They will not be able to continue working in a high-risk border environment until they are vaccinated, he said. An April Health Order which mandated for border workers to have at least their first Covid-19 vaccine that did not cover a wider border force such as airline staff and port workers. All isolated isolation and quarantine staff were covered by the order. The new order also includes those working in the airspace of affected airports and some other higher risk jobs at airports, ports and accommodation services where specified air crew members were self-insulating. It also covers people who deal with affected items removed from ships, aircraft or quarantine and quarantine equipment and when the work is for a company that is routinely engaged in providing services for an aircraft, ship, quarantine and quarantine facility. where the employee has contacts with people belonging to different groups in order. There are 5000 active and inactive unvaccinated border workers out of a total of about 30,000 active and inactive border workers in the border workers testing register. About 3,200 have not worked at the border for at least two weeks and will need to be vaccinated to do so. The new Order for the Change of Public Health (Vaccines) Covid-19 enters into force at midnight on Wednesday.

