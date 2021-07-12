South Korea regrets ‘leak’ of consultations over Moon Jae’s Olympic visit to Japan





A South Korean official has expressed regret over a “one-sided leak” to news media about the content of bilateral consultations on President Moon Jae-‘s possible visit to Japan and talks with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga later this month as the Games begin. Tokyo Olympics, calling on the Japanese side to act “prudently”. Foreign Ministry official’s gratitude on Sunday that Moon is considering visiting Tokyo to attend the Olympic opening ceremony on July 23 and hold summit talks with Suga in the suburbs came after Japanese media reports in recent days about these opportunities. Kyodo News, citing a source in the Office of the Prime Minister, reported that the scheduled talks could take about 15 minutes, much less than the approximately one hour expected by the South Korean side. The Nikkei newspaper reported that the Japanese government appears prepared to “cut short” the talks if South Korea shows no signs of taking concrete steps on compensation claims in its courts stemming from Japanese colonial rule in the Korean Peninsula of 1910-1945. Japan says all compensation issues were resolved under a 1965 bilateral agreement. Claiming that the content of the bilateral consultations on the possible visit of the Moon and the summit talks with Suga “leaked unilaterally to the media from the Japanese position and stance”, the South Korean official said that these circumstances “make it difficult to continue of the government – government consultations. “ While Seoul has called for full summit talks between the two leaders during a visit to Japan on Monday, Tokyo remains ready to pursue the idea. Japanese and South Korean leaders have not held summit talks since Suga’s predecessor Shinzo Abe and Moon met in China in December 2019. Suga, who replaced Abe in September, simply exchanged greetings with Moon during a Group Summit meeting. Seventh in Britain last month. Meanwhile, South Korean newspaper JoongAng Ilbo, in an online report on Sunday, quoted a senior official from the presidential office as saying that the Moon would consider meeting Suga at the Olympics “only if there is an honest discussion of at least one of the three pending issues to be resolved with Japan. “ The three issues are the historical ones surrounding former “comfort women” forced to work in Japanese military brothels and wartime workers, Japan’s tight controls on materials exported to South Korea, and a planned water discharge. treated with tritium at sea by the crippled Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant No.1, according to the report. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO Enlarge)







