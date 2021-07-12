Overcrowded hospitals in Indonesia as Covid-19 cases increase

JAKARTA, July 12 (Xinhua): Rochimawati, a journalist in Jakarta, has contacted 15 hospitals in the Indonesian capital and West Java province to treat her 70-year-old brother who is infected with Covid-19 but has not yet get results.

All hospital beds have been completely occupied as the number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia has risen in recent weeks. Some hospitals she visited directly also refused her brother and asked her to wait in long queues.

“My brother is having trouble breathing,” Rochimawati told Xinhua on Saturday.

Her other brother, along with his wife and children, have to carry out self-isolation at their home in Jakarta.

A similar rejection was experienced by Evi Mariani, also a journalist, when her 79-year-old father with heart disease and diabetes as a simultaneous illness had a high fever and cough while catching Covid-19 in late June.

At their home in the West Java capital Bandung, her younger brother and mother are being isolated after testing positive for COVID-19, while Marian lives in the Serpong area, Banten province.

Mariani and her family have requested many hospitals in Bandung and Jakarta, but no single bed is available for her father.

A small hope came when a bed was available at a high-priced private hospital in the Cibubur area, East Jakarta, about 150km from their home, after days of searching as her father’s condition was deteriorating.

“When he arrived at an emergency room at the hospital, the Pope had lost consciousness. His oxygen saturation was 50 years old,” Mariani said.

Within less than 24 hours after being treated by a medical team, her father passed away.

On social media such as Twitter and the Whatsapp messaging app, information on people seeking hospitals for their family members contracting Covid-19 is getting annoying every day, as the number of cases has increased in recent weeks.

A number of hospitals have temporarily closed emergency room services for Covid-19 patients. Some hospitals are treating their patients in parking lots or halls as the rooms inside are full.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin admitted to a virtual press conference on Friday evening that bed occupancy rates (BORs) on the islands of Java and Bali have exceeded the World Health Organization safe standard of 60 percent.

Security personnel guard a shipment of Moderna Covid-19 vaccines received from the U.S. to Bandung on July 11, 2021, as Indonesia faces its most serious outbreak driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19. – AFP

BOR in Banten province was recorded with 92 percent, followed by Yogyakarta (91 percent), West Java (87 percent) and Jakarta (85 percent).

Therefore, the Indonesian government has converted 40 percent of the 406,253 total beds in hospitals across the country for Covid-19 patients, up from the initial 30 percent.

“In Jakarta, we completely converted Fatmawati, Persahabatan and Sulianti Saroso hospitals to Covid-19 (patients),” added Minister Sadikin.

As the number of cases is increasing, beds are only for Covid-19 patients with moderate and severe symptoms, while those with mild symptoms were asked to self-isolate themselves in their homes.

There are 11 telemedicine services for those in self-isolation to consult physicians and receive free medication. The telemedicine service trial kicked off in Jakarta on July 6th.

The government has also added thousands of beds to flats and Wisma Haji Pondok Gede (a Hajj dormitory in East Jakarta), in addition to deploying practitioners and residents to help medical staff who have been overcrowded in the Covid-19 cases.

Based on the entire genome sequence test, Sadiki explained, it was tracked that the Delta variant, which has caused cases to rise in Covid-19 in Indonesia, first appeared on January 7, 2021, at a hotel at Soekarno Airport Hatta in Banten province and on January 8, 2021, in the capital of South Sumatra province, Palembang.

The highly contagious mutant virus has spread rapidly to other areas in Indonesia from April to June, amid euphoria over vaccination and the long holiday of Eid al-Adha (Aidilfirtri).

Irma Hidayati, an initiator of LaporCovid19, a community reporting platform to share information about Covid-19, said the BOR figure should be re-checked due to the fact that people still have difficulty getting hospital beds for Covid-patients. 19.

“Our hospital is not only overloaded, but it has collapsed,” she said.

Extra bed capacity is not enough as the number of newly discovered cases is increasing by around 38,000 every day.

Based on LaporCovid19’s Twitter searches, online news portals and live reports from people, since the increase in cases from June to July 2, at least 265 people in 10 provinces died while suffering self-isolation at home, seeking medical equipment or queues for hospital beds.

“We are concerned that the current number is higher because not everyone reports it on LaporCovid-19, social media, or mass media,” Hidayati added. – Xinhua