Mao reverts to China Generation Z amid long working hours, diminishing opportunities

Li Yuan, writing in The Japan Times said that President Mao, decades of relentless political campaigns that cost millions of lives, is inspiring and comforting unhappy people born long after his death in 1976. To them, Mao Zedong is a hero who speaks in their despair like no one who fights.

China is facing widening social inequality; Mao’s words provide the rationale for anger that many young people feel toward a business class that they see as exploitative. They want to follow in his footsteps and change Chinese society – and some have even spoken of violence against the capitalist class if necessary, Li wrote.

Mao’s fashion brings out the paradoxical reality faced by the party, which celebrated the centenary of its founding last week. Under President Xi Jinping, the party has made itself central to almost every aspect of Chinese life. He claims credit for the economic progress the country has made and tells the Chinese people to be grateful.

At the same time, economic growth is weakening and opportunities for young people are shrinking. The party has no one else to blame for a growing wealth gap, unaffordable housing and a lack of job protections.

He must find a way to appease or appease this new generation of Maoists who helped create, or may face, challenges in governance, Li advised.

“The younger generation is lost in this divided society, so they will look for the keys to the problems,” a Maoist blogger wrote on the social media platform WeChat. “In the end, they will definitely find Chairman Mao.”

In interviews and online posts, many young people said they could relate to Mao’s analysis of Chinese society as an ongoing class struggle between the oppressed and their oppressors.

“Like many young people, I am optimistic about the future of the country, but pessimistic about mine,” said Du Yu, 23, who is suffering from a burnout from his last job as an editor at a blockchain company in the Chinese city obsessed with technology. of Shenzhen. Mao’s writing, he said, “offers spiritual relief to the youth of a small town like me.”

Chinese tech workers are often expected to work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week, a practice so common that they call it “996,” The Japan Times reported.

Du’s schedule was worse. After he slept only five hours during the three days at the end of last year, his heart grew, he breathed and became lethargic. He left shortly thereafter. He has not been looking for a job for three months and rarely does entrepreneurship. A doctor diagnosed mild depression.

“Most of my colleagues I know still want to succeed,” Du said. “We are simply against exploitation and futile efforts.”

While Mao never left, he was once out of fashion. In the 1980s, as freedom and free markets became literal, young people turned to books by Friedrich Nietzsche, Jean-Paul Sartre and Milton Friedman. Mao’s study was required in school, but many students skipped those lessons. After the suppression of Tiananmen Square in 1989, martial arts novels and books by successful entrepreneurs dominated the bestseller lists.

But China has become fertile ground for a Maoist renaissance. Nominated a socialist country, China is one of the most unequal countries in the world. About 600 million Chinese, or 43 percent of the population, earn a monthly income of just about $ 150.

Many young people believe that they can not enter the middle class or leave their parents. The lack of social mobility above has led them to question the purity of the party, which they believe is very tolerant of the capitalist class.

The growing presence of the party in daily life has also opened the doors for Maoism. Intensifying indoctrination under Xi has made young people even more nationalistic and more immersed in communist ideology.

“Am I dying for the country? Yes,” goes a slogan online. “I’m dying for the capitalists? Never!”

New catchphrases among young people reveal this Mao friendly thinking. With stagnant wages, young people are talking about a “reduction in the level of consumption”. Their employers work so hard that they call themselves “wage slaves”, “corporate cattle” and “extra dogs”. A growing number are saying they would prefer to become lazy, using the Chinese phrase “tang ping”, or “lie down”.

These attitudes have helped make the five volumes of “Mao Zedong’s Selected Works” popular again. Pictures of fashionable young men reading books on the subway, airports and cafes are circulating online, The Japan Times reported.

Those who are reading Mao say that their greatest enemies are the capitalists who exploit them. The biggest target of their anger is Jack Ma, co-founder of the e-commerce empire Alibaba. He was once hailed as the embodiment of the Chinese dream. Now they scoff at his comments supporting the 996 work culture and saying that business itself is the biggest philanthropy, Li wrote.

“Workers are just tools to make money for people like him,” said Xu Yang, 19, who went so far as to say that people like Ma “should be eliminated physically and spiritually.” He later retracted his remarks, saying he only wanted to pay tribute to workers who came for long hours out of love for their work.

Similar online calls for violence against capitalists – such as the French Revolution calling for the hanging of aristocrats by candlesticks, “a la fantern!” – Go Uncensored on China Internet

The anti-establishment sentiment of the Maoist youth does not stop in the capitalist class. Those radicals are also wondering why the party allowed the deepening of social inequality.

“Did not the proletariat win the revolution?” Xu asked. “But why are the masters of the country now at the bottom while the objectives of the proletarian dictatorship are at the top? What has gone wrong?”

After a classmate introduced Mao’s books last year, Xu sought out obscure facts about China using software to visit censored websites.

He learned how the Chinese government had suppressed the efforts of young Marxist activists to help workers organize labor unions, and arrested a meal-distributing worker who organized his peers to demand better protection of labor rights. , reported The Japan Times.

“The bureaucracy and the capital are very integrated,” he said. “Our rebellion is unlikely to stop at the capitalists.”

The government is wary of the intensified sentiment and has begun censoring some Maoist posts and discussions. A widely circulated and deleted article since then analyzed why Mao’s revolution was unlikely to succeed in China today. Reasons: government oversight and background review.

